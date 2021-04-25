Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Commanche Falls - 14:10 Ayr

Commanche Falls won three times during a productive campaign in 2020, including from a 2 lb lower mark at Haydock on his penultimate start. It's worth noting he won on his reappearance last season, so is capable of going well fresh, and he could have more to offer given his relatively unexposed profile.

No. 4 (4) Commanche Falls SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 84

Midnite Bride - 14:40 Ayr

Midnite Bride landed back-to-back handicaps at Catterick and Redcar towards the end of last season. The form of her Redcar success has worked out well as the filly in second has won twice subsequently, and a 6 lb higher mark may not be enough to stop Midnite Bride on her reappearance. She returns to action with trainer Kevin Ryan among the winners.

No. 1 (5) Midnite Bride SBK 2/1 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 72

Dream With Me - 15:45 Ayr

Dream With Me showed improved form to gain a first success on his return at Wolverhampton last month. He went for home too soon when only third at Pontefract last time, but he boasts a good pedigree - by Frankel and out of a daughter of 1000 Guineas winner Virginia Water - so could yet do better under more favourable circumstances.