Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Horse racing at Ayr
There's a seven-race card at Ayr on Monday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Ayr on Monday.

"...could yet do better under more favourable circumstances..."

Timeform on Dream With Me

Commanche Falls - 14:10 Ayr

Commanche Falls won three times during a productive campaign in 2020, including from a 2 lb lower mark at Haydock on his penultimate start. It's worth noting he won on his reappearance last season, so is capable of going well fresh, and he could have more to offer given his relatively unexposed profile.

Midnite Bride - 14:40 Ayr

Midnite Bride landed back-to-back handicaps at Catterick and Redcar towards the end of last season. The form of her Redcar success has worked out well as the filly in second has won twice subsequently, and a 6 lb higher mark may not be enough to stop Midnite Bride on her reappearance. She returns to action with trainer Kevin Ryan among the winners.

Dream With Me - 15:45 Ayr

Dream With Me showed improved form to gain a first success on his return at Wolverhampton last month. He went for home too soon when only third at Pontefract last time, but he boasts a good pedigree - by Frankel and out of a daughter of 1000 Guineas winner Virginia Water - so could yet do better under more favourable circumstances.

Smart Stat

Taa Laa - 13:00 Ayr
£48.62 - Tom Dascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Commanche Falls @ 5.59/2 in the 14:10 at Ayr
Back Midnite Bride @ 3.02/1 in the 14:40 at Ayr
Back Dream With Me @ 2.56/4 in the 15:45 at Ayr

Bet slip

Close

