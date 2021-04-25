- Trainer: Michael Dods
- Jockey: Connor Beasley
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 84
Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Ayr on Monday.
"...could yet do better under more favourable circumstances..."
Timeform on Dream With Me
Commanche Falls won three times during a productive campaign in 2020, including from a 2 lb lower mark at Haydock on his penultimate start. It's worth noting he won on his reappearance last season, so is capable of going well fresh, and he could have more to offer given his relatively unexposed profile.
Midnite Bride landed back-to-back handicaps at Catterick and Redcar towards the end of last season. The form of her Redcar success has worked out well as the filly in second has won twice subsequently, and a 6 lb higher mark may not be enough to stop Midnite Bride on her reappearance. She returns to action with trainer Kevin Ryan among the winners.
Dream With Me showed improved form to gain a first success on his return at Wolverhampton last month. He went for home too soon when only third at Pontefract last time, but he boasts a good pedigree - by Frankel and out of a daughter of 1000 Guineas winner Virginia Water - so could yet do better under more favourable circumstances.
Smart Stat
Taa Laa - 13:00 Ayr
£48.62 - Tom Dascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Ayr 26th Apr (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 26 April, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bielsa
|Glory Fighter
|George Bowen
|Cold Stare
|Commanche Falls
|Call Me Ginger
|Never In Paris
Ayr 26th Apr (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 26 April, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Midnite Bride
|Al Qaasim
|Class Clown
|Caballero
|Sin E Shekells
|Tommy G
|Zoravan
Ayr 26th Apr (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 26 April, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dream With Me
|Howzer Black
|Breguet Boy
|Let Her Loose
|Sudona
|Four Kingdoms