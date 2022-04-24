- Trainer: Keith Dalgleish
Ayr Racing Tips: Soldier's Minute can bounce back
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Ayr on Monday.
"...he looks to have a great chance now back in a handicap..."
NAP: Soldier's Minute can exploit lower turf mark
Soldier's Minute is generally a consistent type but he ran no sort of race in the All-Weather Sprint Championships at Newcastle on Good Friday and is worth chancing to bounce back. He finished runner-up in the Silver Cup over course and distance last summer from a 3 lb lower mark and entitled to strip fitter for his recent return, he looks to have a great chance now back in a handicap.
NEXT BEST: Head Chef can cook up a treat
Head Chef cost 80,000 guineas as a yearling, bred to be useful - half-brother to the smart Chindit - and has shown ability on his three starts so far, excelling himself when finishing sixth in a good-looking maiden at Doncaster when last seen in September. He still appeared to be learning on the job, getting the hang of things late on and was situated in the disadvantaged group. He has since been gelded and looks just the type to progress further this season now handicapping.
EACH WAY: Back Kats Bob to come on for recent run
Kats Bob was a good winner over seven furlongs at this course last season and didn't shape too badly on his return to action at Musselburgh nine days ago. He left the impression that he would come on for the run, moving well through the race before unable to sustain his effort. Kats Bob was thriving towards the end of last season and is worth backing the pick that progression back up.
