Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Ayr Racing Tips: Soldier's Minute can bounce back

Ayr

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Ayr on Monday.

"...he looks to have a great chance now back in a handicap..."

NAP: Soldier's Minute can exploit lower turf mark

Soldier's Minute - 15:25 Ayr

Soldier's Minute is generally a consistent type but he ran no sort of race in the All-Weather Sprint Championships at Newcastle on Good Friday and is worth chancing to bounce back. He finished runner-up in the Silver Cup over course and distance last summer from a 3 lb lower mark and entitled to strip fitter for his recent return, he looks to have a great chance now back in a handicap.

NEXT BEST: Head Chef can cook up a treat

Head Chef - 16:00 Ayr

Head Chef cost 80,000 guineas as a yearling, bred to be useful - half-brother to the smart Chindit - and has shown ability on his three starts so far, excelling himself when finishing sixth in a good-looking maiden at Doncaster when last seen in September. He still appeared to be learning on the job, getting the hang of things late on and was situated in the disadvantaged group. He has since been gelded and looks just the type to progress further this season now handicapping.

EACH WAY: Back Kats Bob to come on for recent run

Kats Bob - 14:15 Ayr

Kats Bob was a good winner over seven furlongs at this course last season and didn't shape too badly on his return to action at Musselburgh nine days ago. He left the impression that he would come on for the run, moving well through the race before unable to sustain his effort. Kats Bob was thriving towards the end of last season and is worth backing the pick that progression back up.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Soldier's Minute @ 3.02/1 in the 15:25 Ayr
NEXT BEST - Back Head Chef @ {4.5] in the 16:00 Ayr
EACH WAY - Back Kats Bob @ 7.06/1 in the 14:15 Ayr

Ayr 25th Apr (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 25 April, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Unashamed
Impressor
Kats Bob
Stronsay
Fanzone
Fircombe Hall
Bobby Shaftoe
Sixcor
Classy Al
Gleaming Maize
Brazen Belle
Earn Your Stripes
Dick Datchery
Glen Lomond
Grandads Best Girl
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ayr 25th Apr (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 25 April, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Soldiers Minute
Call Me Ginger
Black Friday
Lampang
Ballyare
Be Proud
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ayr 25th Apr (7f Mdn Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 25 April, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tadita Twitch
Head Chef
Timbukone
Madame Bonbon
Royal Emerther
Jkr Cobbler
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips