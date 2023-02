NAP

So Many Roads - 15:50 Ayr

So Many Roads was ridden with an eye to the future on his qualifying run and duly landed a gamble when opening his account on handicap debut over course and distance last month.

He produced a much improved display, as expected relishing the step back up in trip and he was well on top at the finish having responded generously to pressure in the closing stages. The form isn't anything special but So Many Roads remains unexposed and a subsequent 5 lb rise in the weights is fair enough, so he has strong claims of following up for all this is a deeper race.

No. 14 So Many Roads SBK 10/3 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Donald Whillans

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 99

NEXT BEST

Richmond Lake - 14:15 Ayr

This looks an intriguing clash between a couple of promising novices in Richmond Lake and Bass Rock and preference is for the former.



He was useful over hurdles and, though he failed to meet expectations on his chasing debut when well beaten by Bass Rock, he took a big step forward when opening his account in style at Wetherby last month. The third has boosted that form since by winning the Scottish Champion Hurdle and Richmond Lake looks a good prospect, so he looks a good bet to overturn the form with Bass Rock now in receipt of 7 lb.

No. 2 Richmond Lake (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 134

EACH WAY

Gold Emery - 15:15 Ayr

Gold Emery won on the last of his three starts in points and he made a good impression when making a winning start under Rules in a maiden hurdle at Carlisle around this time last year.

He also shaped well on his return from 10 months off when finishing third on his handicap debut in that sphere at this course in December and was held back by inexperience on his recent debut over fences. That was a steadily-run race which turned into a dash for home and, likely to be much sharper in the jumping department following that experience, he is expected to show improved form now from a mark which is fair enough.