NAP

Snowy Clouds - 16:10 Ayr

Snowy Clouds made it three from four over fences with an impressive victory at Market Rasen a couple of weeks ago, ultimately winning by 14 lengths having put his rivals to the sword with a bold display of jumping from the front.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but it goes without saying that he is potentially well treated under a 7 lb penalty if arriving in the same sort of form.

A likeable sort, Snowy Clouds will certainly be suited by the drying ground and he'll take some pegging back at this sharp track if getting into a rhythm on the front end.

No. 5 Snowy Clouds (Ire) EXC 2.96 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 116

NEXT BEST

Great Snow - 15:35 Ayr

Great Snow showed improved form when finishing third on her handicap debut in a valuable mares' event at Newbury last month, turning in a gutsy effort from the front.

That race was run at a strong gallop, so it was to her credit that she stuck to her task as well as she did, ultimately passing the post four and a half lengths behind the winner.

The way she shaped there suggests she'll be suited by the return to three miles today and a BHA mark of 114 is one she should be able to exploit judged on that showing alone.

No. 6 Great Snow (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 114

EACH-WAY

Milan Bridge - 16:45 Ayr

Milan Bridge hasn't really scaled the heights expected of him as a chaser, but he is clearly talented on his day and could be worth a chance to rediscover his best form now back over hurdles.

Runner-up when last seen in this sphere at Aintree in November, he is 2 lb lower in the weights today and looks a solid each-way play now reunited with 3 lb claimer Tommy Buckley, who was in the saddle for two of his three wins over hurdles last season.