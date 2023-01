NAP

Rocco Storm - 13:17 Ayr

Rocco Storm was well on top at the finish when continuing his winning sequence over this course and distance a few weeks ago, hitting the front before the last and quickly asserting from there to land the spoils by five lengths.

That was a career-best effort and his third success from his last four starts, a run which began when he opened his account over fences from a lowly BHA mark of 75 at Hexham in October.

This will be much tougher now up in grade from a revised mark of 103, but Rocco Storm seems to be improving all the time and is fancied to take it in his stride to add yet another win to his tally.

No. 6 Rocco Storm (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Danny Brooke

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 103

NEXT BEST

Grand Voyage - 15:00 Ayr

Grand Voyage won comfortably at this course in November and has shaped as if still in top form despite meeting with defeat in two subsequent starts.

He was beaten less than three lengths when last seen finishing fourth at Wetherby over Christmas, just lacking a change of gear in a race which developed into a sprint up the straight.

Crucially, Grand Voyage is 1 lb lower in the weights today and this is a weaker contest on paper in which he would appear to hold leading claims now back up in trip.

No. 5 Grand Voyage (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Stuart Coltherd

Jockey: Sam Coltherd

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 122

EACH-WAY

Lissen To The Lady - 14:25 Ayr

Lissen To The Lady confirmed her return to form with a solid third at Kelso last time, never posing much of a win threat but typically trying hard as she closed into a place when the race was all but over.

This will be the first time in a while that she's raced against her own sex and it's arguably her best winning opportunity since gaining her last victory at Kelso in April.

She is now only 4 lb higher in the weights than she was then and it will be a surprise if she can't go very close in these calmer waters.