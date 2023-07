NAP

Ayr - 15:40 - Back Novak

No. 2 (8) Novak SBK 5/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: William Pyle

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 77

Novak was holding his form well on the all-weather earlier this year, but he has really taken off returned to turf in the last couple of months, completing a hat-trick under this rider.

He was suited by being held up in a well-run race when resuming winning ways over course and distance in May and he followed up with plenty in hand dropped to six furlongs at Hamilton next time.

Novak confirmed he is right at the top of his game when producing another career-best effort at this course last month, again having a bit up his sleeve. The step back up in trip won't be a problem and he is building an excellent rapport with this rider, so he has to be of strong interest again.

NEXT BEST

Ayr - 16:15 - Back Chriszoff

No. 2 (1) Chriszoff (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.92 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 88

Chriszoff shaped with plenty of promise on his debut at Kempton in March, rattling home when the penny began to drop, and he has progressed markedly since to win all three starts.

He completed a hat-trick in style over course and distance three weeks ago, still looking rough around the edges (he has quite a high head carriage and also sported a noseband that day) but finding much the best change of foot in a steadily-run race. Chriszoff was well on top at the finish on that occasion and a subsequent 6 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to stop him.