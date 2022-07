NAP: Noble Anthem is one to note

Noble Anthem - 15:20 Ayr

Noble Anthem showed a good attitude to make a winning handicap debut over this course and distance three weeks ago, knuckling down well to get the verdict by a neck.

He is only 3 lb higher in the weights today and there should be more to come from him after just four starts, particularly now fitted with cheekpieces for the first time.

Noble Anthem is the only runner on today's card for Archie Watson and can make the long journey north worthwhile.

No. 6 (8) Noble Anthem (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 88

NEXT BEST: Maple Jack has a massive chance

Maple Jack - 14:10 Ayr

Maple Jack shaped well when fourth in a handicap over this course and distance last month, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after meeting plenty of trouble in the final furlong.

He can line up from the same mark today and this also represents a drop in class.

It's surely just a matter of time before he resumes winning ways and this looks a good opportunity granted a smoother passage than last time.

No. 1 (3) Maple Jack SBK 2/1 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 67

EACH-WAY: Sunset Glow can sneaky claims

Sunset Glow - 16:25 Ayr

Sunset Glow proved a disappointment when last seen finishing down the field at Hamilton earlier this month, but it could be worth giving him another chance given how well he shaped on his previous start at the same course.

On that occasion he was beaten less than two lengths behind a thriving rival, producing a career best of his won on just his second start in a handicap.

A repeat of that effort will put him right in the mix here for last year's winning jockey-trainer combination of Sam James and Grant Tuer.