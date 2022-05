NAP: My Astra has a massive chance

My Astra - 15:20 Ayr

My Astra looked rusty after six months off when third in a listed race at Kempton last time, going in snatches before keeping on well in the final furlong to pass the post just a head and a neck behind the winner. My Astra's reappearance is likely to have blown the cobwebs away and she is very much the type to go on improving as a four-year-old. After all, this will be just the fifth start of her career for the in-form William Haggas (15 winners from 35 runners in the last 14 days), while the return to a mile and a quarter here will also play to her strengths.

No. 7 (3) My Astra (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Lullaby Bay is a leading contender

Lullaby Bay - 16:25 Ayr

Lullaby Bay is unbeaten in two starts in handicaps, showing improved form to get off the mark at Beverley at the beginning of this month and then defying a penalty to follow up at Thirsk five days later. She only won by half a length on the last occasion, but the manner of her victory suggests she was value for extra, always holding after being produced to lead inside the final furlong. A strong-travelling filly, Lullaby Bay is clearly going the right way and she could still be ahead of the handicapper from a 12 lb higher mark than when her winning sequence began.

No. 3 (2) Lullaby Bay SBK 6/4 EXC 2.6 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 77

EACH-WAY: Maysong looks the solid option

Maysong - 15:55 Ayr

Maysong is on a losing run stretching back to December 2019, but he has been performing well in defeat recently, including when filling the runner-up spot at Chepstow last time. He was beaten just a length and a quarter at Chepstow and the handicapper has left his mark unchanged on the back of that effort. It's surely just a matter of time before he resumes winning ways and it will be disappointing if he doesn't at least hit the frame here in a wide-open handicap.