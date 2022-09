NAP: Jump The Gun can resume winning ways

Jump The Gun - 14:54 Ayr

Jump The Gun has shown improved form since being fitted with cheekpieces, winning over seven furlongs at Doncaster and again over this course and distance last month.

He also shaped very well on his first start back sprinting in two years when fifth in the Silver Cup 10 days ago, very unlucky not to finish closer and likely to have been second had he got a clear run. The return to this longer trip will be in his favour and he looks a big player from the same mark now in a race which won't take as much winning.

No. 1 (4) Jump The Gun (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Ryan Sexton

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 90

NEXT BEST: First Impression weighted to strike

First Impression - 16:39 Ayr

First Impression's last win came over this course and distance in 2020 and he shaped well in that same race at the Western Meeting earlier this month.

He had run well on his previous start at York and confirmed himself back in form, arguably unlucky not to have finished closer after having a troubled passage around three furlongs out which caused him to lose ground. First Impression finished his race off well and is clearly on a mark in which he can win from, so makes a fair bit of appeal in what looks a weaker race.

No. 2 (2) First Impression (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 1.9 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 80

EACH-WAY: Maple Jack can bounce backh2>

Maple Jack - 14:19 Ayr

Julie Camacho has her team in good order and Maple Jack figures on a good mark based on his run over this course and distance in June where he would have played a strong hand in the finish if not encountering trouble in running.

He was well backed but wasn't able to build on that last month, though he was restless in the stalls and is probably worth forgiving that effort. Maple Jack is now down to a career-low mark but is well worth another chance.