NAP

Ayr - 16:00 - Back Hortzadar

No. 1 (6) Hortzadar SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

David O'Meara has two solid chances with a couple of eight-year-olds here but it is Hortzadar who is taken to come out on top. His last win came at Ripon just over a year ago from an 11 lb higher mark and he very much caught the eye on his reappearance back at that track last month, but he was never in a position to land a blow on his latest start at Beverley from a wide draw.

It is probably best to write that run off and he remains very well handicapped on the pick of his form, so he is well worth another chance at a track which should suit his run style better.

NEXT BEST

Ayr - 15:30 - Back Al Husn

No. 1 (6) Al Husn (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Al Husn is a lightly-raced four-year-old filly who won all three of her starts last season, and looked very good when successful in a useful mile and a quarter handicap at Newmarket in October.

That form is very solid and she showed herself a pattern-class filly when runner-up to a thriving mare in the Dahlia Stakes on her return earlier this month, shaken up three furlongs out but just unable to go with the winner. The return to this longer trip and drop in class should suit her well and she sets a pretty good standard for her rivals to aim at.

EACH WAY

Ayr - 16:30 - Back Muker

Muker was a useful juvenile in 2020 for Phillip Makin, though he rather lost his way afterwards. However, he was gambled on and shaped better than the bare result at Pontefract last time, set to finish much closer before he got cut off in his run inside the final furlong. He is potentially well treated and is worth persevering with on just his third start for this yard.