Ayr NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Ayr NAP - 16:10 - Back Hale End

Hale End showed much improved form fitted with first-time cheekpieces when opening his account in a handicap at Hamilton in June, and he has progressed further in defeat on his last two starts when finding just one rival too good.

He was unlucky no to win taking on his elders for the first time at Beverley last month, finishing well after having to switch for a run, beaten only a short head and the winner has gone in again since.

Hale End still appeals as being well handicapped from just 1 lb higher and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Ayr Next Best - 15:00 - Painters Palette

Painters Palette has had a very productive year for these connections, winning four times, and proving better than ever in his latest success in a Racing League handicap at Wolverhampton earlier this month.

He hung to his left early in the straight on that occasion but found plenty to lead inside the final furlong and was soon clear.

A subsequent 6 lb rise leaves him on a career-high mark now, but he is going the right way and that success suggests he has even more to offer.

Ayr Each Way - 14:25 - Ben Macdui

No. 10 (16) Ben Macdui (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 66

Ben Macdui hasn't been with this yard long and belatedly took advantage of a much reduced mark at Newcastle two starts back, building on previous promise and also likely feeling the benefit of a recent breathing operation.

He was unlucky not to follow up in a race won by his stablemate at Beverley last time, meeting trouble at a crucial stage but running on once in the clear.

Ben Macdui remains well treated on the pick of his form and is very much a horse to remain interested in.