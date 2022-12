NAP

Gold Emery - 14:00 Ayr

Gold Emery looked a bright prospect when making a successful hurdling debut at Carlisle in February, quickly asserting after the last to win by a length and a quarter. He now makes the switch to handicaps after 10 months off and could be one to follow this season.

A BHA mark of 110 certainly looks a fair starting point to life in this sphere, particularly as the longer trip today is likely to unlock further progress if his background in points is anything to go by.

No. 7 Gold Emery (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.14 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 110

NEXT BEST

Return Fire - 15:00 Ayr

Return Fire has won his last two starts over fences in good style, first opening his account at Hexham in November and then making the most of a good opportunity from an unchanged mark at Newcastle just six days later.

He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, leading before two out and always doing enough from there to win by four and a half lengths.

Trained by Lucinda Russell, Return Fire is clearly going the right way and an 8 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him in his hat-trick bid.

No. 6 Return Fire (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Patrick Wadge

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 110

EACH-WAY

Ardera Cross - 15:30 Ayr

Ardera Cross produced his best effort for a while when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance last time, looking the likeliest winner when landing in front over the last before being collared close home by the gambled-on Lisloran.

Beaten just half a length at the line, he is 2 lb better off at the weights with the winner today and looks to hold solid each-way claims once again as he seeks a seventh career victory at Ayr.