Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Horse racing at Ascot
There's top-class racing at Ascot on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ascot on Saturday.

Desert Dreamer - 13:50 Ascot

Desert Dreamer chased home System in the Empress Fillies' Stakes but she improved on that when finishing runner-up to Sandrine in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes. Desert Dreamer shaped well in the Duchess of Cambridge, finishing well after being forced to wait for a gap, and that represents by far the strongest form on offer.

Camelot Tales - 16:10 Ascot

Camelot Tales posted an impressive closing sectional when swooping from last to first at Ayr three weeks ago, passing his rivals in the style of one to follow. He scored with more in hand than the winning margin of half a length would suggest and a 2 lb rise in the weights should not stop this lightly raced improver from following up.

Crack Regiment - 16:45 Ascot

Crack Regiment did well to win at Newcastle as nothing else made an impact from off the pace, while he had limited assistance from he saddle in the closing stages as his rider, Ben Curtis, dislocated his shoulder. Crack Regiment impressed with the zest with which he travelled and the turn of foot he produced, and he can defy a 5 lb rise in the weights.


Smart Stat

New Science - 13:15 Ascot
27% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with horses running between 7f and 10f

Recommended bets

Back Desert Dreamer @ 3.55/2 in the 13:50 at Ascot
Back Camelot Tales @ 3.185/40 in the 16:10 at Ascot
Back Crack Regiment @ 4.47/2 in the 16:45 at Ascot

