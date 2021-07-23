- Trainer: Stuart Williams
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ascot on Saturday.
Desert Dreamer chased home System in the Empress Fillies' Stakes but she improved on that when finishing runner-up to Sandrine in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes. Desert Dreamer shaped well in the Duchess of Cambridge, finishing well after being forced to wait for a gap, and that represents by far the strongest form on offer.
Camelot Tales posted an impressive closing sectional when swooping from last to first at Ayr three weeks ago, passing his rivals in the style of one to follow. He scored with more in hand than the winning margin of half a length would suggest and a 2 lb rise in the weights should not stop this lightly raced improver from following up.
Crack Regiment did well to win at Newcastle as nothing else made an impact from off the pace, while he had limited assistance from he saddle in the closing stages as his rider, Ben Curtis, dislocated his shoulder. Crack Regiment impressed with the zest with which he travelled and the turn of foot he produced, and he can defy a 5 lb rise in the weights.
Smart Stat
New Science - 13:15 Ascot
27% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with horses running between 7f and 10f
Recommended bets
Ascot 24th Jul (6f Grp 3)Show Hide
Saturday 24 July, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|System
|Desert Dreamer
|Nazanin
|Attagirl
|Delmona
|Zain Claudette
|Crazyland
|El Hadeeyah
|Miss Calculation
|Sassy Rascal
Ascot 24th Jul (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 24 July, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Camelot Tales
|Southern Voyage
|Zuba
|Doctor Parnassus
|Good Soul
|By Starlight
Ascot 24th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 24 July, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Zlatan
|Alibaba
|Crack Regiment
|Spirited Guest
|Mustarrid
|Carnival Zain
|Captain Claret
|Hajjam
|Vasco da Gama
|Alminoor
|Kaeso