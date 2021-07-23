Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Desert Dreamer - 13:50 Ascot

Desert Dreamer chased home System in the Empress Fillies' Stakes but she improved on that when finishing runner-up to Sandrine in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes. Desert Dreamer shaped well in the Duchess of Cambridge, finishing well after being forced to wait for a gap, and that represents by far the strongest form on offer.

No. 4 (6) Desert Dreamer SBK 2/1 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Camelot Tales - 16:10 Ascot

Camelot Tales posted an impressive closing sectional when swooping from last to first at Ayr three weeks ago, passing his rivals in the style of one to follow. He scored with more in hand than the winning margin of half a length would suggest and a 2 lb rise in the weights should not stop this lightly raced improver from following up.

No. 3 (6) Camelot Tales (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 86

Crack Regiment - 16:45 Ascot

Crack Regiment did well to win at Newcastle as nothing else made an impact from off the pace, while he had limited assistance from he saddle in the closing stages as his rider, Ben Curtis, dislocated his shoulder. Crack Regiment impressed with the zest with which he travelled and the turn of foot he produced, and he can defy a 5 lb rise in the weights.