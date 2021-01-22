Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Tritonic - 12:40 Ascot

A winner of back-to-back races as a two-year-old, Tritonic took his form to a new level last season despite failing to get his head in front, running to a Timeform rating of higher than 100 on each of his five starts, hitting the frame in good company in four of those. He is an exciting recruit to the hurdling discipline and should have all the tools to make a cracking juvenile in this sphere.

No. 8 Tritonic SBK 1/1 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Paddys Motorbike - 13:50 Ascot

Paddys Motorbike opened his account over hurdles on just his second outing since joining Sam Thomas' yard in November, doing so with plenty in hand, and he improved a little further to follow up under a penalty at Huntingdon last month, matching the pick of his useful Flat form. This is undoubtedly a tougher task, but he is clearly going the right way at present and gets the vote to complete the hat-trick.

No. 11 Paddys Motorbike (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Jordan Nailor

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 131

De Forgotten One - 14:25 Ascot

Back over fences, De Forgotten One got off the mark for Richard Hobson's yard at Compiegne in November, and after failing to stay over a marathon trip at Cheltenham last month, he resumed winning ways with a facile success at Catterick recently, proving better than ever as he drew 13 length clear. He is clearly thriving under his new trainer and a 10 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again.