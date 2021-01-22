- Trainer: Alan King
- Jockey: A. P. Heskin
- Age: 4
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Ascot on Saturday...
"...should have all the tools to make a cracking juvenile in this sphere."
Timeform on Tritonic
A winner of back-to-back races as a two-year-old, Tritonic took his form to a new level last season despite failing to get his head in front, running to a Timeform rating of higher than 100 on each of his five starts, hitting the frame in good company in four of those. He is an exciting recruit to the hurdling discipline and should have all the tools to make a cracking juvenile in this sphere.
Paddys Motorbike - 13:50 Ascot
Paddys Motorbike opened his account over hurdles on just his second outing since joining Sam Thomas' yard in November, doing so with plenty in hand, and he improved a little further to follow up under a penalty at Huntingdon last month, matching the pick of his useful Flat form. This is undoubtedly a tougher task, but he is clearly going the right way at present and gets the vote to complete the hat-trick.
De Forgotten One - 14:25 Ascot
Back over fences, De Forgotten One got off the mark for Richard Hobson's yard at Compiegne in November, and after failing to stay over a marathon trip at Cheltenham last month, he resumed winning ways with a facile success at Catterick recently, proving better than ever as he drew 13 length clear. He is clearly thriving under his new trainer and a 10 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again.
Smart Stat
TRITONIC - 12:40 Ascot
3 - Alan King's number of winners in past 8 runnings
46% - A. P. Heskin's strike rate on hurdling favourites
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
