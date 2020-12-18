Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Soyouthinksoagain - 12:40 Ascot

Soyouthinksoagain was unlucky to come up against such an improved one at Carlisle in October, but, able to race off the same mark, he opened his account in style at Stratford a week on, leading on the bridle before asserting his dominance in the straight, staying on well. He still looks well treated despite an 11 lb rise, and with the potential for a little bit more improvement still in him, he makes plenty of appeal.

No. 11 Soyouthinksoagain (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 106

Caribean Boy - 13:15 Ascot

Caribean Boy has quickly made up into a smart chaser for Nicky Henderson since arriving from France, winning a Haydock novice chase on his final outing of last season, before showing an impressive turn of foot to defeat Fiddlerontheroof in a Grade 2 at Newbury on his return to action last month. He is open to further improvement and, with his jumping a real asset, he gets the vote to bring up the hat-trick.

No. 1 Caribean Boy (Fr) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.84 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Paisley Park - 14:25 Ascot

Paisley Park disappointed in his bid to defend his World Hurdle crown at last season's Cheltenham Festival, but he took a step back in the right direction when second to Thyme Hill in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last month. The two rivals meet again today, but unlike last time, they meet on level terms - Paisley Park conceding 3 lb to Thyme Hill at Newbury. Paisley Park should be much more tuned up for this race as well - noted carrying condition last time - and he holds obvious claims as he bids to win the race for the second time.