Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Racing at Ascot
There is graded action from Ascot on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ascot on Saturday...

"...has quickly made up into a smart chaser for Nicky Henderson since arriving from France..."

Timeform on Caribean Boy

Soyouthinksoagain - 12:40 Ascot

Soyouthinksoagain was unlucky to come up against such an improved one at Carlisle in October, but, able to race off the same mark, he opened his account in style at Stratford a week on, leading on the bridle before asserting his dominance in the straight, staying on well. He still looks well treated despite an 11 lb rise, and with the potential for a little bit more improvement still in him, he makes plenty of appeal.

Caribean Boy - 13:15 Ascot

Caribean Boy has quickly made up into a smart chaser for Nicky Henderson since arriving from France, winning a Haydock novice chase on his final outing of last season, before showing an impressive turn of foot to defeat Fiddlerontheroof in a Grade 2 at Newbury on his return to action last month. He is open to further improvement and, with his jumping a real asset, he gets the vote to bring up the hat-trick.

Paisley Park - 14:25 Ascot

Paisley Park disappointed in his bid to defend his World Hurdle crown at last season's Cheltenham Festival, but he took a step back in the right direction when second to Thyme Hill in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last month. The two rivals meet again today, but unlike last time, they meet on level terms - Paisley Park conceding 3 lb to Thyme Hill at Newbury. Paisley Park should be much more tuned up for this race as well - noted carrying condition last time - and he holds obvious claims as he bids to win the race for the second time.

Smart Stats

CARIBEAN BOY - 13:15 Ascot
20% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at ASCOT since the start of the 2015/16 season
27% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate in early season

Recommended bets

Soyouthinksoagain - 12:40 Ascot
Caribean Boy - 13:15 Ascot
Paisley Park - 14:25 Ascot

Ascot 19th Dec (2m7f Nov Hcap Hrd)

Saturday 19 December, 12.40pm

Tide Times
Poppa Poutine
Huntsmans Jog
Soyouthinksoagain
Hugos Other Horse
Silver Nickel
Blame The Game
Morning Spirit
Freddy Fanatapan
Echo Du Large
Fawsley Spirit
Reallyradical
Hatchet Jack
Ascot 19th Dec (2m5f Grad Chs)

Saturday 19 December, 1.15pm

Caribean Boy
Itchy Feet
Dashel Drasher
Commanche Red
Ascot 19th Dec (3m Grd1 Hrd)

Saturday 19 December, 2.25pm

Thyme Hill
Paisley Park
Main Fact
Roksana
Younevercall
The Worlds End
Thistlecrack
The Jam Man
Third Wind
Portrush Ted
