Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Ascot on Friday...
Timeform on Jawwaal
Blow Your Horn returned to form when third on his most recent outing at Newcastle, passing the post three lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer after being left with too much to do. Still relatively unexposed at two miles, he is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and remains a horse to be interested in. The booking of champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who continues in red-hot form with 19 winners in the last 14 days, also catches the eye.
Lights On proved better than ever when winning a listed race at Pontefract earlier this month, her third victory from her last four starts. Admittedly, the form is hard to weigh up given that her only serious rival failed to perform, but the manner of her win suggests she was full value for a smart effort, forged clear in the final two furlongs to land the spoils by 10 lengths. She looks a typical improver for the Sir Michael Stoute yard and is fancied to take the next step up the ladder in her stride to follow up in this Group 3.
Jawwaal arrives here in a rich vein of form after back-to-back successes at Doncaster, winning narrowly at the beginning of June before defying a 2 lb higher mark to follow up in good style three weeks ago. This will be tougher from a career-high mark, but he still promises to have more to offer at this trip, with his record at five furlongs now standing at four wins from eight starts. He tops the field here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and seems sure to give another good account in his hat-trick bid.
Smart Stat
VALYRIAN STEEL - 15:35 Ascot
21% - Roger Varian's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Recommended bets
Ascot 23rd Jul (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 23 July, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Australis
|Blow Your Horn
|Raymond
|Star Caliber
|Speedo Boy
|Utile
|Bellatrixsa
|Arabescato
|Notation
|Single
Ascot 23rd Jul (1m Grp 3)Show Hide
Friday 23 July, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Indigo Girl
|Lights On
|Elysium
|Waliyak
|Dreamloper
|Kestenna
|Declared Interest
Ascot 23rd Jul (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 23 July, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Significantly
|Tis Marvellous
|Jawwaal
|Caspian Prince
|Mountain Peak
|Bedford Flyer