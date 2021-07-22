Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Blow Your Horn - 14:30 Ascot

Blow Your Horn returned to form when third on his most recent outing at Newcastle, passing the post three lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer after being left with too much to do. Still relatively unexposed at two miles, he is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and remains a horse to be interested in. The booking of champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who continues in red-hot form with 19 winners in the last 14 days, also catches the eye.

No. 3 (9) Blow Your Horn (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 89

Lights On - 15:00 Ascot

Lights On proved better than ever when winning a listed race at Pontefract earlier this month, her third victory from her last four starts. Admittedly, the form is hard to weigh up given that her only serious rival failed to perform, but the manner of her win suggests she was full value for a smart effort, forged clear in the final two furlongs to land the spoils by 10 lengths. She looks a typical improver for the Sir Michael Stoute yard and is fancied to take the next step up the ladder in her stride to follow up in this Group 3.

No. 3 (4) Lights On SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Jawwaal - 16:10 Ascot

Jawwaal arrives here in a rich vein of form after back-to-back successes at Doncaster, winning narrowly at the beginning of June before defying a 2 lb higher mark to follow up in good style three weeks ago. This will be tougher from a career-high mark, but he still promises to have more to offer at this trip, with his record at five furlongs now standing at four wins from eight starts. He tops the field here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and seems sure to give another good account in his hat-trick bid.