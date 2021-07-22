To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Racing at Ascot
Timeform bring you three to back at Ascot on Friday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Ascot on Friday...

"...seems sure to give another good account in his hat-trick bid..."

Timeform on Jawwaal

Blow Your Horn - 14:30 Ascot

Blow Your Horn returned to form when third on his most recent outing at Newcastle, passing the post three lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer after being left with too much to do. Still relatively unexposed at two miles, he is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and remains a horse to be interested in. The booking of champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who continues in red-hot form with 19 winners in the last 14 days, also catches the eye.

Lights On - 15:00 Ascot

Lights On proved better than ever when winning a listed race at Pontefract earlier this month, her third victory from her last four starts. Admittedly, the form is hard to weigh up given that her only serious rival failed to perform, but the manner of her win suggests she was full value for a smart effort, forged clear in the final two furlongs to land the spoils by 10 lengths. She looks a typical improver for the Sir Michael Stoute yard and is fancied to take the next step up the ladder in her stride to follow up in this Group 3.

Jawwaal - 16:10 Ascot

Jawwaal arrives here in a rich vein of form after back-to-back successes at Doncaster, winning narrowly at the beginning of June before defying a 2 lb higher mark to follow up in good style three weeks ago. This will be tougher from a career-high mark, but he still promises to have more to offer at this trip, with his record at five furlongs now standing at four wins from eight starts. He tops the field here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and seems sure to give another good account in his hat-trick bid.


Smart Stat

VALYRIAN STEEL - 15:35 Ascot
21% - Roger Varian's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Blow Your Horn @ 5.04/1 in the 14:30 at Ascot
Back Lights On @ 4.03/1 in the 15:00 at Ascot
Back Jawwaal @ 3.7511/4 in the 16:10 at Ascot

Ascot 23rd Jul (2m Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 23 July, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Australis
Blow Your Horn
Raymond
Star Caliber
Speedo Boy
Utile
Bellatrixsa
Arabescato
Notation
Single
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ascot 23rd Jul (1m Grp 3)

Show Hide

Friday 23 July, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Indigo Girl
Lights On
Elysium
Waliyak
Dreamloper
Kestenna
Declared Interest
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ascot 23rd Jul (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 23 July, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Significantly
Tis Marvellous
Jawwaal
Caspian Prince
Mountain Peak
Bedford Flyer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips