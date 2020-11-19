Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Time Flies By - 12:55 Ascot

Time Flies By was a useful bumper performer who shaped well in the face of a couple of stiff tasks over hurdles last season. It perhaps says something about the regard in which he is held that he made his debut in a Grade 2 over course and distance, and contested the Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival on just his second start over hurdles. This represents a much easier assignment on his first run for eight months, and he is fully expected to open his account over hurdles.

No. 5 Time Flies By (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Metier - 13:30 Ascot

This looks a cracking race and it is Metier who is fancied to come out on top. He showed useful form on the Flat in Ireland last year, and looked an above-average recruit to hurdles for Harry Fry when bolting up in attritional conditions at Newton Abbot last month. He was well supported late in the day on that occasion, and barely put a foot wrong as he won by 10 lengths, leaving the impression he has even more to offer. The return to two miles isn't too much of a concern given his Flat background, and he looks a novice to follow this season.

No. 2 Metier (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Buzz - 14:40 Ascot

Buzz took well to hurdling last season, winning his first two starts, and shaped very encouragingly on his return to action when third in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Chepstow last time. He still looked inexperienced that day, and would have likely finished second but for a bad mistake at the last. That form looks strong, with the winner following up in the Elite Hurdle next time and the runner-up filling the same position in the competitive Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham. Buzz is just 1 lb higher in the weights and his claims are obvious.