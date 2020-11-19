- Trainer: Nicky Henderson
- Jockey: Nico de Boinville
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: -
Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ascot on Friday...
Timeform on Buzz
Time Flies By was a useful bumper performer who shaped well in the face of a couple of stiff tasks over hurdles last season. It perhaps says something about the regard in which he is held that he made his debut in a Grade 2 over course and distance, and contested the Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival on just his second start over hurdles. This represents a much easier assignment on his first run for eight months, and he is fully expected to open his account over hurdles.
This looks a cracking race and it is Metier who is fancied to come out on top. He showed useful form on the Flat in Ireland last year, and looked an above-average recruit to hurdles for Harry Fry when bolting up in attritional conditions at Newton Abbot last month. He was well supported late in the day on that occasion, and barely put a foot wrong as he won by 10 lengths, leaving the impression he has even more to offer. The return to two miles isn't too much of a concern given his Flat background, and he looks a novice to follow this season.
Buzz took well to hurdling last season, winning his first two starts, and shaped very encouragingly on his return to action when third in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Chepstow last time. He still looked inexperienced that day, and would have likely finished second but for a bad mistake at the last. That form looks strong, with the winner following up in the Elite Hurdle next time and the runner-up filling the same position in the competitive Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham. Buzz is just 1 lb higher in the weights and his claims are obvious.
Smart Stat
Buzz - 14:40 Ascot
3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings.
Recommended bets
Time Flies By - 12:55 Ascot
Metier - 13:30 Ascot
Buzz - 14:40 Ascot
Ascot 20th Nov (2m3f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 20 November, 12.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Time Flies By
|The Edgar Wallace
|Danny Kirwan
|Royal Pretender
|In Rem
|Silk Or Satin
Ascot 20th Nov (1m7f Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 20 November, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Metier
|Gipsy De Choisel
|Amarillo Sky
|Nimix De Juilley
|Tile Tapper
|Grisbi De Berce
|Racing Country
Ascot 20th Nov (1m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 20 November, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Buzz
|Ecco
|Rosie And Millie
|Kloud Gate
|San Seb
|Clever As A Fox
|Eddiemaurice
|En Meme Temps
|Nelson River
|Brandon Castle
|The Granson