Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Ascot
Timeform pick out three bets at Ascot on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ascot on Friday...

"...is just 1 lb higher in the weights and his claims are obvious..."

Timeform on Buzz

Time Flies By - 12:55 Ascot

Time Flies By was a useful bumper performer who shaped well in the face of a couple of stiff tasks over hurdles last season. It perhaps says something about the regard in which he is held that he made his debut in a Grade 2 over course and distance, and contested the Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival on just his second start over hurdles. This represents a much easier assignment on his first run for eight months, and he is fully expected to open his account over hurdles.

Metier - 13:30 Ascot

This looks a cracking race and it is Metier who is fancied to come out on top. He showed useful form on the Flat in Ireland last year, and looked an above-average recruit to hurdles for Harry Fry when bolting up in attritional conditions at Newton Abbot last month. He was well supported late in the day on that occasion, and barely put a foot wrong as he won by 10 lengths, leaving the impression he has even more to offer. The return to two miles isn't too much of a concern given his Flat background, and he looks a novice to follow this season.

Buzz - 14:40 Ascot

Buzz took well to hurdling last season, winning his first two starts, and shaped very encouragingly on his return to action when third in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Chepstow last time. He still looked inexperienced that day, and would have likely finished second but for a bad mistake at the last. That form looks strong, with the winner following up in the Elite Hurdle next time and the runner-up filling the same position in the competitive Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham. Buzz is just 1 lb higher in the weights and his claims are obvious.

Smart Stat

Buzz - 14:40 Ascot

3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings.

Recommended bets

Time Flies By - 12:55 Ascot
Metier - 13:30 Ascot
Buzz - 14:40 Ascot

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Ascot 20th Nov (2m3f Mdn Hrd)

Friday 20 November, 12.55pm

Time Flies By
The Edgar Wallace
Danny Kirwan
Royal Pretender
In Rem
Silk Or Satin
Ascot 20th Nov (1m7f Hrd)

Friday 20 November, 1.30pm

Metier
Gipsy De Choisel
Amarillo Sky
Nimix De Juilley
Tile Tapper
Grisbi De Berce
Racing Country
Ascot 20th Nov (1m7f Hcap Hrd)

Friday 20 November, 2.40pm

Buzz
Ecco
Rosie And Millie
Kloud Gate
San Seb
Clever As A Fox
Eddiemaurice
En Meme Temps
Nelson River
Brandon Castle
The Granson
