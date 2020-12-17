Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Steal A March - 12:45 Ascot

A winner of a novice hurdle at Hereford last year, Steal A March shaped encouragingly on only his second start in a handicap at Cheltenham last month, overcoming an eight-month absence and probably unlucky not to have finished closer than he did, hampered four out but rallying well after turning in only eighth, taking third late on and finishing with running left. He remains capable of better still and, granted a smoother race, could well reverse the form with the reopposing Castle Robin.

No. 12 Steal A March SBK 10/3 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 118

Flegmatik - 13:55 Ascot

Flegmatik looked a tricky ride over hurdles last term but has seemed a different prospect since being sent chasing, making the perfect start to life over fences with victory in one of the go-to novice chases at Carlisle in October, quickening to lead soon after the final flight and ridden out to land the odds in a hugely competitive affair. He failed to replicate that form at Sandown last time, but he ran into all the trouble going on that occasion, so that run is best overlooked, and he looks well worth another chance to build on his chasing debut success.

No. 3 Flegmatik (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 130

Fiddlerontheroof - 15:05 Ascot

Fiddlerontheroof couldn't supplement his Tolworth victory with success in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but he has progressed nicely since being sent over fences, and this looks a good opportunity for him to gain his first graded victory in this sphere. Colin Tizzard's charge opened his chasing account with victory at Exeter last month, building on his debut promise to edge ahead late on. There was plenty to like about that performance, even though he only squeaked home, and with improvement likely, he gets the vote to land this race before potentially moving on to bigger and better things.