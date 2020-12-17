To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Racing at Ascot
There is graded action from Ascot on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ascot on Friday...

"...he gets the vote to land this race before potentially moving on to bigger and better things."

Timeform on Fiddlerontheroof

Steal A March - 12:45 Ascot

A winner of a novice hurdle at Hereford last year, Steal A March shaped encouragingly on only his second start in a handicap at Cheltenham last month, overcoming an eight-month absence and probably unlucky not to have finished closer than he did, hampered four out but rallying well after turning in only eighth, taking third late on and finishing with running left. He remains capable of better still and, granted a smoother race, could well reverse the form with the reopposing Castle Robin.

Flegmatik - 13:55 Ascot

Flegmatik looked a tricky ride over hurdles last term but has seemed a different prospect since being sent chasing, making the perfect start to life over fences with victory in one of the go-to novice chases at Carlisle in October, quickening to lead soon after the final flight and ridden out to land the odds in a hugely competitive affair. He failed to replicate that form at Sandown last time, but he ran into all the trouble going on that occasion, so that run is best overlooked, and he looks well worth another chance to build on his chasing debut success.

Fiddlerontheroof - 15:05 Ascot

Fiddlerontheroof couldn't supplement his Tolworth victory with success in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but he has progressed nicely since being sent over fences, and this looks a good opportunity for him to gain his first graded victory in this sphere. Colin Tizzard's charge opened his chasing account with victory at Exeter last month, building on his debut promise to edge ahead late on. There was plenty to like about that performance, even though he only squeaked home, and with improvement likely, he gets the vote to land this race before potentially moving on to bigger and better things.

Smart Stat

STEAL A MARCH - 12:45 Ascot
20% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at ASCOT since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Steal A March - 12:45 Ascot
Flegmatik - 13:55 Ascot
Fiddlerontheroof - 15:05 Ascot

Ascot 18th Dec (2m5f Cond Hcap Hrd)

Friday 18 December, 12.45pm

Steal A March
Zyon
Shang Tang
Chazza
Game Socks
Castle Robin
College Oak
Dhowin
First Lord De Cuet
Jacamar
Air Horse One
Emir Sacree
The Eaglehaslanded
Be My Sea
Ascot 18th Dec (2m1f Nov Hcap Chs)

Friday 18 December, 1.55pm

Mack The Man
Editeur Du Gite
Sir Valentine
Flegmatik
Enzo Dairy
Ar Mest
Oistrakh Le Noir
Ascot 18th Dec (2m3f Nov Chs)

Friday 18 December, 3.05pm

Fiddlerontheroof
Allart
Pic Dorhy
Bold Plan
Antunes
Kiltealy Briggs
