NAP

Ascot - 15:25 - Back Sniper's Eye

No. 11 (1) Sniper's Eye (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 82

Sniper's Eye was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups last year and he was well backed for his debut at Wolverhampton in January, shaping well but looking in need of the experience.

He was gelded afterwards and has improved with each run since, taking a big step forward when runner-up to the exciting Imperial Emperor at Newmarket last month. That looks a strong piece of form and Sniper's Eye made good inroads from the rear, clocking some nice sectionals in the process. He may have been let in very lightly for his handicap debut and makes plenty of appeal given he should have even more to offer.

NEXT BEST

Ascot - 16:35 - Back Lion Kingdom

No. 7 (9) Lion Kingdom SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 85

Lion Kingdom built on previous promise when opening his account over the extended mile at Wolverhampton on his final start last season and he shaped well on his return from seven months off in a competitive handicap at Newmarket in April.

That form has worked out well and Lion Kingdom didn't get the clearest run, having to angle out for a run but doing all of his best work at the finish dropped back to a mile. We haven't seen him since, but he will relish this step up in trip, and appeals as being on a competitive mark.

EACH WAY

Ascot - 14:15 - Back Million Thanks

No. 1 (1) Million Thanks (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 83

An open handicap but top-weight Million Thanks is a horse to remain positive about. He hasn't won for over a year, but has shown improved form for these connections of late, running a career best when finding only an improving filly too strong at Yarmouth two starts back.

He left the impression he was still in good form at Pontefract last time, too, though the step up to a mile and a quarter appeared to stretch him. This track and drop back in trip should suit him better and he is on a mark he is capable of winning from.