Ascot Racing Tips: Side with Brave Seasca under a penalty

NAP: Well in under a penalty

Brave Seasca - 13:45 Ascot

Brave Seasca left the impression he had been allotted a fair opening mark and would come on for the run on his chasing debut at Chepstow last month and he duly proved that to be the case when dotting up at Warwick last week.

He had clearly learnt plenty from his debut in this sphere, while also benefiting fitness-wise, travelling well and sent into the lead three from home and in full control from there on in. He beat the well-backed runner-up with plenty to spare and holds leading claims wisely turned out under a 7 lb penalty.

No. 7 Brave Seasca (Fr) EXC 3.1 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 128

NEXT BEST: Pic can deliver more success for Nicholls

Pic d'Orhy - 14:55 Ascot

Pic d'Orhy matched his smart hurdles form when opening his account in this sphere on his return at Ffos Las in October and he an unlucky loser in an intriguing renewal of the Berkshire Chase at Newbury last time.

He looks much more convincing as a chaser this time round, all set to win by a comfortable margin - going strongly and around four lengths up - before falling at the fourth last. He had jumped well prior to that and it is to be hoped that fall hasn't dented his confidence. Pic d'Orhy will likely prove hard to beat if so and can give Paul Nicholls yet another win in this Grade 2.

No. 4 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Nordano on his way back

Nordano - 12:35 Ascot

Nordano endured a disastrous campaign last season, but as a result he has tumbled in the weights, and he left the impression he is on his way back to form when runner-up in a first-time visor at Leicester earlier this month.

He won a handicap at this course from a 5 lb higher mark in 2019/20, so is clearly on a winnable mark, and it is worth remembering his is still only a five-year-old. He outlasted all of the other pace setters last time and, given a more economical ride, he can make his presence felt here.