NAP

Ascot - 15:30 - Back Real Dream

No. 2 (7) Real Dream (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 91

Ebor entry Real Dream has improved with each run for Sir Michael Stoute and the lightly-raced four-year-old looks sure to have still more to offer stepping up to a mile and three quarters for the first time. Real Dream's three-year-old campaign ended early on a winning note in a maiden at Doncaster, but returning from almost 12 months off and a breathing operation in the interim, he made a winning handicap debut at Kempton in May. He was then beaten in a much deeper race at York's Dante meeting a fortnight later but still looked a bit raw in finishing third to Scampi, though finished well, giving the impression that his longer trip will suit.

NEXT BEST

Ascot - 14:20 - Back Master Of The Seas

No. 1 (6) Master Of The Seas (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Former 2000 Guineas runner-up Master Of The Seas looks the class act in the Summer Mile and can give 3 lb away to the rest of the field in this Group 2 contest. The Charlie Appleby-trained gelding has had a stop-start career but turned in another very smart performance at Newmarket on what proved to be his only outing last year when winning the Earl of Sefton Stakes, looking a candidate for top honours at a mile. However, he wasn't seen again until this year's Dubai Carnival where he had three runs, returning with a win in the Group 2 Zabeel Mile. He underperformed on his last start at Meydan but his good record fresh makes him of interest here.

EACH WAY

Ascot - 13:45 - Back Zarzyni

No. 13 (13) Zarzyni (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: David & Nicola Barron

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 94

Zarzyni looks handicapped to go close for the second year running for David & Nicola Barron in the five-furlong heritage handicap which opens Ascot's card. He fared best of those who raced in the smaller group when third under top weight last year behind Mountain Peak and Bond Chairman, and while that pair are also in the field again, Zarzyni is now on a 10 lb lower mark than a year ago. Although he hasn't been placed since, he has shaped as though running into form in his last couple of starts at York and Epsom, catching the eye when running on late to be beaten only around a length into fourth behind Navello in the 'Dash' on Derby Day.