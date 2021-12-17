To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Ascot Racing Tips: Pencilfulloflead looks too sharp

Racing at Ascot
Timeform's Adam Houghton casts his eye over Saturday's card at Ascot

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ascot on Saturday.

"Pencilfulloflead has been very well placed by Gordon Elliott and this looks a good opportunity for him to make a successful return to action."

NAP: Lots to like about Pencilfulloflead

Pencilfulloflead - 13:15 Ascot

Pencilfulloflead showed smart form in four starts over fences last season, producing his best effort when easily winning the Grade 2 Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown. That form sets the standard in this line-up and it's still early days in his chasing career, so he may yet have more to offer. Pencilfulloflead has been very well placed by Gordon Elliott and this looks a good opportunity for him to make a successful return to action.

NEXT BEST: Thyme Hill can take Grade 1 spoils

Thyme Hill - 14:25 Ascot

Thyme Hill was disappointing when finishing down the field in the Grand Prix d'Automne at Auteuil six weeks ago, but he is clearly better than that, as he showed when winning two of his three starts last season. He won the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury and the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree either side of his thrilling battle with Paisley Park in this race, just losing out by a neck on that occasion. Connections will be hoping to go one place better this year and he looks to have plenty in his favour with the run in France under his belt.

EACH-WAY: Cloth Cap can outrun his odds

Cloth Cap - 15:00 Ascot

Cloth Cap is a smart chaser who won last year's Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in devastating fashion, making virtually all to land the spoils by 10 lengths. He found life tougher when lining up in the latest edition of that race from an 18 lb higher mark, but it was still an encouraging run to finish sixth, understandably getting tired late on after setting a strong gallop. The handicapper has given him a bit of respite since then and he should find things easier in these slightly calmer waters.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Pencilfulloflead @ 2.767/4 in the 13:15 Ascot
Next Best - Back Thyme Hill @ 2.56/4 in the 14:25 Ascot
Each-Way - Back Cloth Cap @ 8.07/1 in the 15:00 Ascot

Ascot 18th Dec (2m5f Grad Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 18 December, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pencilfulloflead
Messire Des Obeaux
Lhomme Presse
Black Op
Ex Patriot
Legends Ryde
Danny Whizzbang
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ascot 18th Dec (3m Grd1 Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 18 December, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Thyme Hill
Champ
Ronald Pump
Paisley Park
Thomas Darby
On The Blind Side
Lisnagar Oscar
Third Wind
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ascot 18th Dec (3m Listed Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 18 December, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Belami Des Pictons
Caribean Boy
Grand Sancy
Cloth Cap
Jerrysback
Annsam
Checkitout
Phoenix Way
Regal Encore
Storm Control
Step Back
Valtor
Dinons
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips