Ascot Racing Tips: No Risk At All
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Ascot on Saturday.
"This galloping track will also suit and he is strongly fancied to open his account in this sphere..."
Good Risk At All
NAP: Good Risk At All very well handicapped
Good Risk At All - 15:00 Ascot
Good Risk At All was one of the best around in bumpers in Britain last season and is a horse that remains with plenty of potential over hurdles. He has finished runner-up on all three starts, but bumped into Jonbon at Newbury in November, and was outpaced at a crucial stage before staying on strongly in the closing stages on handicap debut at Warwick last time.
He wasn't suited by the emphasis on speed on that occasion, but he left the impression he is on a very lenient mark, and he looks very interesting on his first start beyond two miles now. This galloping track will also suit and he is strongly fancied to open his account in this sphere.
NEXT BEST: Plenty to like about Saint
Saint Calvados very much caught the eye when third in the King George at Kempton on debut for Paul Nicholls, and he is fancied to build on that promise now.
He has always been a high-class chaser, and there was plenty to glean from his reappearance over Christmas, travelling notably well on his first start since undergoing a breathing operation, and paying for a big move into contention from four out as his stamina appeared to fade after jumping three from home in the straight.
The drop back to this intermediate trip, on a galloping track like Ascot, looks tailormade for him, and he has plenty of form in testing ground, so all looks set for a big run for a yard starting to turn the corner following a slow start to the year.
EACH WAY: Art of Diplomacy has a live chance
Art of Diplomacy - 16:10 Ascot
Art of Diplomacy continues to go from strength to strength for Dr Richard Newland, recording his second win in his last three starts with the minimum of fuss at Catterick last month.
Admittedly, that wasn't much of a race, and he was fully entitled to win in the manner in which he did, but he remains unexposed as a staying hurdler so there is reason to think he has even more to offer. The handicapper has hit him with a 10lb rise since, but a promising conditional negates half of that rise, and a big run is expected.
Ascot 19th Feb (2m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 19 February, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Good Risk At All
|Cap Du Mathan
|Zacony Rebel
|Highway One O Two
|Reserve Tank
|Piccadilly Lilly
|Christopher Wood
|Ballybegg
|Straw Fan Jack
|Small Bad Bob
|Lucky One
|Shantou Express
|Easysland
Ascot 19th Feb (2m5f Grd1 Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 19 February, 3.38pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fakir Doudairies
|Fanion Destruval
|Saint Calvados
|Mister Fisher
|Dashel Drasher
|Lostintranslation
|Waiting Patiently
|Two For Gold
Ascot 19th Feb (2m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 19 February, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Imphal
|Art Of Diplomacy
|Guerlain De Vaux
|Grosvenor Court
|Wynn House
|Smurphy Enki
|Amateur
|Grand Lord
|Atakan
|Bean In Trouble
|Glencassley
|Sirobbie
|Guillemot
|Bobo Mac
|Im A Starman