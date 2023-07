NAP

Ascot - 15:40 - Back King of Steel

No. 11 (3) King Of Steel (Usa) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

This is an excellent renewal of the King George, seven of the runners already successful at the highest level and, though King of Steel isn't one of them, he arrives with plenty of potential.

He was no match for Auguste Rodin on his final start last year, but he shaped well and finished much closer to him when beaten half a length in the Derby on his return. That was his first start for Roger Varian and he didn't need to improve on that form to win with any amount in hand in the King Edward VII Stakes over this course and distance at Royal Ascot.

The manner in which he travelled and how easily he won that day marks him out as a top-level performer and, given Auguste Rodin made hard work of the Irish Derby last time, King of Steel looks a good bet to reverse Epsom form at the prices.

NEXT BEST

Ascot - 16:15 - Back Sunway

No. 10 (4) Sunway (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.1 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Plenty are open to improvement in this listed event but it was very hard not to be impressed by the manner of Sunway's debut win at Sandown last month.

He was an expensive yearling and has an excellent pedigree - he is a brother to high-class Champion Stakes winner Sealiway - and he overcame considerable greenness to win in the style of a smart prospect.

Sunway still had plenty to do entering the straight, but he quickly made up ground under pressure, and went further clear in the closing stages, having plenty in hand at the line. He is open to any amount of improvement now and is fancied to follow up before having his sights raised even further.

EACH-WAY

Ascot - 15:00 - Back Baradar

No. 14 (24) Baradar (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 10 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 96

Baradar was gambled on and ended a losing run stretching over two years on his debut for George Boughey at Doncaster towards the end of last year and he shaped very well on his return back at the same venue when third in the Lincoln in April.

He shaped much better than the bare result in a first-time tongue tie in the Victoria Cup over course and distance next time, still travelling well when short of room and having to switch.

The ground was probably too firm for him in the Buckingham Palace Stakes (again over course and distance) last time, so is worth treating as still in form, and he remains on a good mark back under softer conditions.