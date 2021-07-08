Ascot Racing Tips: James Tate searching for sixth winner in two weeks

James Tate has been wracking up the winners left, right and centre at present.

Victories at Beverley, Ripon and Wolverhampton in July alone shows Tate's runners are capable of producing the goods up and down the country on both surfaces, which is why his rare trip to Ascot is well worth keeping an eye on this week.

Paradise can keep the dream alive

First up is Garden Paradise in the 14:50 on Friday. Expected to be available to back at around 3.55/2, Tate's four-year-old leads the market in a five runner field, having won last time out over 1m4f at Newbury by a neck.

Having taken the lead two furlongs out, Duke Of Condicote headed Garden Paradise but Tate's horse battled back gamely in the final 100 yards to hold off the challenge from Alan King's horse and Amir Kabir in the process.

Garden Paradise has only had five runs to date, and has never finished out of the places. The gradual step up in trip from 1m to 1m4f has proven to be a stroke of genius so far from Tate, with the four-year-old proving to have plenty left in the tank in his first few runs.

Garden Paradise's closest rival in the market is Mark Johnston's Basilicata, who has had a string of places of late, although he has failed to get his head in front since Newmarket in August 2020 and that was over 6f.

With conditions set to suit, Tate's runner holds every chance to make it back to back victories on Friday afternoon.

No. 1 (5) Garden Paradise (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 1.74 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 80

Rank hoping to come out on Top

On Saturday, Top Rank is Tate's sole runner in the 15:00 Summer Mile Stakes, currently priced at 7.06/1 behind William Knight's Sir Busker and Charles Hills' Tilsit.

After a 183 day break, the five-year-old won at Doncaster, before finishing sixth at Ascot behind the heavy odds-on favourite Palace Pier.

Sir Busker finished two lengths ahead of Top Rank on that occasion but there's reason to believe he can reverse the form on Saturday with the stable in flying form.

Although Sir Busker is a previous course and distance winner, it has been nine runs since his last victory which bodes well for the rest of the field, including Tate's Top Rank.

The only other course and distance winner in the field is Century Dream at 7.06/1, who actually got the better of Top Rank last time out at Windsor when Tate's horse was the 6/4 favourite.

Both horses took a keen hold and challenged for the lead early on but it was Simon Crisford's horse which got the upper hand on that occasion. It'll be a tough battle once again between the pair and Top Rank will have to step up his game and not fight for the lead early on if he is able to reverse that form on Saturday.

But with James Tate's yard in such good form at present, it's difficult to rule out both Garden Paradise and Top Rank coming out on top and adding to his incredible strike rate.