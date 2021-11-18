Ascot Racing Tips: Get Flowing with Hobbs

NAP: It's all flowing nicely for Hobbs

Tidal Flow - 15:15 Ascot

There are some unexposed chasers on show here, but Tidal Flow makes his return to action from a potentially lenient mark, and makes a fair bit of appeal for a yard that have seemingly turned the corner.

Philip Hobbs had his worst season numerically for several years in 2020/21, but on Timeform's scale, he is the hottest trainer around at present, with 80% of his horses running to form. Tidal Flow, like so many from the yard, didn't achieve much last season, but he has several bits of form in the past which make him of interest from a mark of 137. The fact he goes well on a sound surface, and has a good record when fresh, adds further appeal to his chance, so he is very much one to be interested in.

No. 2 Tidal Flow SBK 8/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 137

NEXT BEST: Side with the intriguing French raider

Yes Indeed - 14:05 Ascot

This is the feature race of the day at Ascot and it looks competitive, but I can't resist getting involved with four-year-old Yes Indeed, who is making his British debut for Jonjo O'Neill.

He had some useful form over fences in France, landing the odds in an event restricted to four-year-olds at Auteuil in April before running to a similar level when midfield in a Grade 1 at the same track on his final start in May. Yes Indeed is related to top-class chaser Top Notch on the dam's side of his pedigree and he looks very interesting pitched into a handicap straight away in receipt of a healthy weight-for-age allowance.

No. 3 Yes Indeed (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 142

EACH WAY: Method in the Madness

Method Madness - 14:40 Ascot

Method Madness made a good start over hurdles last season, opening his account at the first attempt in a maiden at Ludlow before shaping with promise in defeat in some stronger races on his next two starts.

This will be his first start in a handicap, and he is up against some much more experienced rivals, but the handicapper may have taken a chance with an opening mark of 122. Trainer Alistair Ralph has saddled two winners from his last three runners, and Method Madness should have much more to offer, while he also won first time up last season at 25/1.