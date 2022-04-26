Tony Calvin Tips

Ascot Racing Tips: Enemy can flourish up in class

Ascot
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on Wednesday's card at Ascot

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ascot on Wednesday.

"...he is well worth trying at this longer trip, and he is a horse that arrives on the up..."

NAP: Enemy looks a progressive stayer

Enemy - 15:35 Ascot

Enemy proved better than ever back in a British handicap on just his third start for the year when scoring in a strong handicap at Musselburgh this month and it was impossible not be impressed with the manner he did it. He sliced through the field on the bridle before powering away, proving himself a smart stayer to win a race of that nature from a mark of 99 and he is very interesting now moving into pattern company. This will be his first try at two miles, but he is well worth trying at this longer trip, and he is a horse that arrives on the up.

NEXT BEST: Mukaddamah looks very promising

Mukaddamah - 15:00 Ascot

Mukaddamah is related to several winners and she was well backed when making a winning debut at Wolverhampton in January, overcoming unfavourable circumstances and looking a lot better than the bare form achieved on the day. She was very slowly away and did well to come from rear in the manner in which she did in a steadily-run race. She can be marked up for that victory and is open to any amount of improvement now for a yard that continue to fire in the winners.

EACH-WAY: Hathlool will appreciate the drop back in trip

Hathlool - 13:50 Ascot

Hathlool has done well since being picked up by connections last year, winning three times on the all-weather, but he showed at Doncaster last time that he is equally effective on turf. That came over a mile and a quarter and once again, him failing to settle early in the race proved his downfall. The drop back to a mile looks a good move and plenty of all-weather specialists have a good record at Ascot.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Enemy @ 6.05/1 in the 15:35 Ascot
NEXT BEST - Back Mukaddamah @ 4.03/1 in the 15:00 Ascot
EACH WAY - Back Hathlool @ 7.06/1 in the 13:50 Ascot

