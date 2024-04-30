- Trainer: Harry Eustace
Ascot Racing Tips: Docklands can progress again
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Ascot on Wednesday.
Ascot Nap - 13:40 - Back Docklands
This looks a good race, but Docklands reserved his best form for this course and distance in a productive three-year-old campaign, winning a couple of handicaps in style, notably the Britannia at Royal Ascot, and he again impressed with how strongly he travelled when third on his final start in the Balmoral.
A nice sort physically, he is just the sort to develop into an even better four-year-old, so he is preferred to Maljoom, who endured a truncated campaign last season.
Ascot Next Best - 16:00 - Back Juicy
Juicy made her belated debut a winning one at Southwell in December, drawing clear of her rivals in the style of a useful prospect and, though she failed to land cramped odds at Chelmsford next time, she caught the eye on her handicap debut at Newcastle in February.
The manner in which she rattled home for fourth suggests she's well treated and she looks very interesting on the back of that run making her turf debut.
Ascot Each Way - 17:10 - Back Roarin' Success
Harry Charlton has his team in good order so preference is for Roarin' Success, who made a winning reappearance and handicap debut over this course and distance last season but didn't really progress as anticipated afterwards.
She returns on a potentially lenient mark, though, and fresh may be the best time to catch her.
Ascot 1st May (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 1 May, 5.10pm
