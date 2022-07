NAP: Course specialist can strike again

Dark Shift - 15:00 Ascot

Dark Shift's record on the Ascot straight course is very hard to argue with, successful on four of his six starts over varying distances, and his most recent win in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot was his best performance to date.

He had some of these in behind him on that occasion - notably Bless Him who was a good winner of the Bunbury Cup last time and also excels at this track - but you could have called Dark Shift the winner from some way out, and the drop back to seven furlongs won't be an issue as he has an excellent turn of foot to call upon.

Dark Shift has secured a middle draw which should allow William Buick to pick which side he wants to go if the pack split and another big run is forthcoming for this lightly-raced four-year-old, who is still progressing.

No. 6 (10) Dark Shift SBK 9/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 102

NEXT BEST: Saga can gain compensation

Saga - 16:45 Ascot

Saga's form from last season has proved very strong indeed, bumping into no less than Modern Games and Coroebus on his first two starts before landing the odds at Ascot on his final start last season.

He was again unlucky to run into Maljoom on his reappearance at Kempton in April, who arguably should have won the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, and quickly dispelled a poor run on his next start when most unlucky not to win the Britannia last time.

Saga was asked to come from an almost impossible position, syphoning through runners once getting a clear run and only just failing to reel in the winner who was able to get a smooth passage down the far side. He has been raised a hefty 7 lb for that effort, but is clearly a horse to remain positive about moving forward.

No. 5 (8) Saga SBK 15/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 105

EACH-WAY: Jawwaal is afforded another chance

Jawwaal - 17:20 Ascot

Jawwaal can be hard to catch right and is proving a little frustrating so far this season, but his handicap mark continues to fall as a result, and the straight five furlongs at Ascot plays to the strengths of his run style.

He has caught the eye on more than one occasion so far this year, appearing to be working his way back to form, though it is hard to make excuses for his latest run at Doncaster, where he was awkward leaving the stalls and was never going with much fluency.

The handicapper has relented again, though, easing him 3 lb which now puts him on a mark back in the 80s, and he has a course and distance win to his name from just two starts here. King of Stars drawn next to him will ensure he gets a good pace to aim at and the return of cheekpieces may spruce him up.