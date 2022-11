NAP

Arizona Cardinal - 12:55 Ascot

Arizona Cardinal was a two-time winner over hurdles last season and he looked a good prospect as he made a winning start over fences at Bangor last month. He had clearly been well prepared for his reappearance - he'd also undergone a breathing operation - and looked a natural at his fences, jumping soundly throughout, making most of the running and having a bit more in hand than the official margin suggests at the line after idling on the run-in. That looks solid form and Arizona Cardinal is entitled to progress for that experience, so is one to keep on the right side moving forward in this sphere.

No. 3 Arizona Cardinal SBK 1/1 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Stuart Edmunds

Jockey: Finn Lambert

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 132

NEXT BEST

Scarface - 12:20 Ascot

Scarface showed plenty of ability over hurdles last season, looking like he would mount a serious challenge to the winner on debut in this sphere before he was unable to recover from a mistake at the second-last, and he them bumped into one in a novice hurdle at this course. The fact connections were will to run him in the Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival shows what regard he is held in, and he deservedly opened his account on his return at Plumpton last month. Scarface was fully entitled to win that day, as his odds suggested, but he has been found another good opportunity to follow up here, and he is yet to reach his limit.

No. 3 Scarface (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

So Scottish - 15:15 Ascot

All eyes will be on Edwardstone on his return, but it will be no easy task defying top weight up against some unexposed types, and So Scottish looks an obvious type to take him on with. He has progressed well recently, completing a cross-sphere hat-trick in a novice chase at Carlisle last month and he looks on a fair mark now handicapping despite being 1 lb out of the weights. So Scottish won with something up his sleeve from a promising sort who franked the form by winning next time and he has a promising conditional taking 5 lb off.