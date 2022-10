NAP

Anyharminasking - 14:05 Ascot

Anyharminasking won on his only start in points from Constitution Hill in second and he was brought along gradually last season, displaying ability in maiden and novice hurdles before landing a gamble on handicap debut at Catterick. He made a mockery of his opening mark and he barely had to come out of second gear when following up from 13 lb higher at Sedgefield when last seen in January. He beat a next-time-out winner by five lengths on that occasion, but had bags more in hand than that margin implies, and he has all the makings of a smart hurdler. He is fully expected to complete a hat-trick on his seasonal reappearance.

No. 2 Anyharminasking (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 137

NEXT BEST

Our Power - 15:15 Ascot

Our Power took well to chasing last season, winning a couple of novice handicaps, and finishing the campaign with a couple of solid efforts in a Grade 3 handicap at Kempton and the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. He shaped particularly well on the latter occasion, probably not seeing out the longer trip as strongly as some, but he endured a wide passage throughout and can be marked up as a result. Our Power has been dropped 2 lb in the weights since but could have even more to offer this season, very much the type who can land a big pot from this sort of mark.

No. 9 Our Power (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 136

EACH WAY

Thyme White - 14:40 Ascot

Thyme White is a little easy to back in the market on his return to action but he strikes as a horse who has more to offer over fences this season. He reported wants a sound surface - was pulled out at the eleventh hour due to worsening ground at the Cheltenham Festival - but he bolted up in a heavy-ground handicap at Doncaster last season so any more rain shouldn't pose a problem. He was disappointing on his final start at Aintree when let down by his jumping, but he will have been well schooled since and remains with potential from this sort of mark.