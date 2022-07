NAP: Al Azhar wasn't seen to best effect last time

Al Azhar - 16:50 Ascot

Al Azhar has shown improved form since stepping up in trip this season, winning two of his four starts, while leaving the impression he is still on a good mark at Salisbury last time.

His previous success at Newbury was impressive, but Al Azhar was far from suited by a steady gallop in a small field on his latest start, pushed along some way from home and never able to get on terms with the winner who was ridden more prominently.

The winner that day also had some solid form to his name, so he lost little in defeat, and is expected to be much better suited to this test now, likely to get a better pace to aim at. There's no doubt he remains on a good mark and one he is fully expected to defy.

No. 6 (6) Al Azhar (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Marcus Tregoning

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 77

NEXT BEST: Juan de Montalban can resume progress

Juan de Montalban - 15:40 Ascot

Juan de Montalban shaped well on his first start for this yard when finishing fourth in a handicap that has worked out well at Thirsk in April and stepped forward from that run to record a smooth success over course and distance next time.

That looked a competitive handicap on paper but Juan de Montalban proved in a different league to his opposition, forging clear after being produced to lead two furlongs out, marking himself as a horse to be positive about.

Surprisingly, he was stepped up in trip at Royal Ascot last time, finishing down the field but shaping as though still in top form. He didn't appear to be suited by that trip, and wasn't given a hard time after being hampered inside the final furlong, so he is well worth another chance to prove himself a horse on the up.

No. 1 (4) Juan De Montalban (Ire) EXC 3.25 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 99

EACH-WAY: Expert Agent can improve from debut

Expert Agent - 13:55 Ascot

Expert Agent is related to plenty of winners and shaped promisingly in a novice event full of newcomers representing good yards at Windsor in May and looks a sure-fire improver now.

His inexperience was evident, soon off the bridle but making headway in the closing stages without ever really posing a threat. Expert Agent should be all the better for that experience now and, while this may prove to be a good race, he looks overpriced at the time of writing.