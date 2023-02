Ascot Chase

15:35 Ascot, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Aye Right (Harriet Graham & Gary Rutherford/Ryan Mania)

Very smart chaser who comes here on the back of a solid fourth of 11 in Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby in December. Winless since 2021 Rehearsal Chase, however, which came from a BHA mark of 151, and you would have to think he is out of his depth against this opposition moving into Grade 1 company.

2. Fakir d'Oudairies (Joseph O'Brien/J. J. Slevin)

Top-class chaser who took this contest 12 months ago before going on to win a second Melling Chase at Aintree in grand style. He was a rather fortunate winner of Thurles Grade 2 last month when Haut En Couleurs fell at the last fence, but that was still a high-class effort and horses don't come much more solid than him.

3. First Flow (Kim Bailey/David Bass)

High-class chaser at best who was a good third to Pic 'Orhy in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on his return to action in December. A generally reliable sort who can boast a very solid record round here, so he can't be totally dismissed, for all he is now 11 years of age and his best days are perhaps behind him.

4. Millers Bank (Alex Hales/Jonathan Burke)

Grade 1 winner over fences as a novice who confirmed himself a very smart chaser when runner-up in a Grade 2 at Huntingdon in December. Faced a stiff task when well held in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day but this also looks a tough ask. Has undergone a breathing operation.

5. Pic d'Orhy (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden)

Improving chaser who arrives bidding for a four-timer after all-the-way wins at Newton Abbot, Huntingdon (Peterborough Chase) and Kempton (Silviniaco Chase) this term. Might not get his own way in front here but is firmly on the up and is well worth a crack at this prize.

6. Shishkin (Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville)

Made it 7-7 over fences with an outstanding display in the Clarence House at this course last January. Pulled up in Champion Chase at Cheltenham after, and went with little fluency when only third in the Tingle Creek at Sandown in December. Has since had a wind operation and now goes in a first-time tongue tie. Very much the one to beat if back to best stepping up to a trip that should suit.