US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Yerosilverbiz Aqueduct
Today's best bet Yerosilverbiz runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros struck again when his best bet Brattle House won at Aqueduct. Nick returns to The Big A with two big priced selections from the Friday card...

"I expect jockey Kendrick Carmouche to bounce him out and try to make all"

Back Yerosilverbiz Race 3 at BSP in the 19:20 at Aqueduct

Trappeze Artist to fly high

Race 2 18:53 Aqueduct - Trappeze Artist

I am going to take a chance with Trappeze Artist in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding beat Macho Boy in a $16k non-winner of two over this course last month. He delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, and got up close home. This was his best effort this term and should have more to offer. Trainer Wayne Potts stretches him out to the mile distance, which should not pose a problem. He should be more forwardly placed, and the underrated Trevor McCarthy rides back for connections. He will be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Yerosilverbiz to upset

Race 3 19:20 Aqueduct - Yerosilverbiz

Yerosilverbiz could run well at a big price in this $20k maiden claimer on the main track

This gelding was a no show behind Ask Neal against similar over this course in February. He was squeezed badly at the start, but recovered to lead before weakening a long way from home. This was not his true running, and am going to give him another chance. He is best judged on his debut in January when finishing ninth in a $40k maiden claimer. I expect jockey Kendrick Carmouche to bounce him out and try to make all. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +42.48

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 8
Returned: 7.51

