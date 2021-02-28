US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Ajhar to graduate

Race 4 19:55 Aqueduct - Ajhar

Ajhar should finally get off the mark in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This $800k yearling purchase is winless in nine starts, but has a decent chance of graduating today.

Last time out over this course he finished a creditable fourth to Mystic Knight in a Maiden Special Weight. He had a chance inside the final furlong, but could only stay on at one pace in the closing stages. Last year he managed to get his head in front at the same level at Parx, but lost the race in the stewards' room. Trainer Michael Catalano has a healthy 25% strike rate with runners dropping in to maiden claiming company for the first time. The red hot Trevor McCarthy rides back for connections. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Wicked Trick a tough customer

Race 7 21:25 Aqueduct - Wicked Trick

Wicked Trick should go close in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Me Tres Por Ciento over this course earlier this month. Despite stumbling at the start, he made up a lot of ground in the closing stages but could not get to grips with the impressive winner. This was a first class effort and should relish the return to seven furlongs. He faced better in the past, including a fourth place finish behind the smart Firenze Fire in a Grade 2 at Belmont Park last June. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him around 4.57/2 on the exchange.