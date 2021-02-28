To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Wicked Trick Aqueduct
Today's best bet Wicked Trick runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when Mr. Buff ground out a hard fought victory at Aqueduct. Nick returns to The Big A with two more selections...

"This was a first class effort and should relish the return to seven furlongs"

Back Wicked Trick Race 7 at 4.57/2 in the 21:25 at Aqueduct

Ajhar to graduate

Race 4 19:55 Aqueduct - Ajhar

Ajhar should finally get off the mark in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This $800k yearling purchase is winless in nine starts, but has a decent chance of graduating today.

Last time out over this course he finished a creditable fourth to Mystic Knight in a Maiden Special Weight. He had a chance inside the final furlong, but could only stay on at one pace in the closing stages. Last year he managed to get his head in front at the same level at Parx, but lost the race in the stewards' room. Trainer Michael Catalano has a healthy 25% strike rate with runners dropping in to maiden claiming company for the first time. The red hot Trevor McCarthy rides back for connections. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Wicked Trick a tough customer

Race 7 21:25 Aqueduct - Wicked Trick

Wicked Trick should go close in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Me Tres Por Ciento over this course earlier this month. Despite stumbling at the start, he made up a lot of ground in the closing stages but could not get to grips with the impressive winner. This was a first class effort and should relish the return to seven furlongs. He faced better in the past, including a fourth place finish behind the smart Firenze Fire in a Grade 2 at Belmont Park last June. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him around 4.57/2 on the exchange.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -2.43

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 12
Returned: 9.39

Recommended bets

Back Ajhar Race 4 at 3.02/1 in the 19:55 at Aqueduct
Back Wicked Trick Race 7 at 4.57/2 in the 21:25 at Aqueduct

