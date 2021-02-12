To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

What Mighthavebeen Aqueduct
Today's best bet What Mighthavebeen runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his only selection Cat in the Pulpit won at Turf Paradise. Nick heads to Aqueduct with two more selections from the New York track...

"She makes her debut for trainer Rob Atras, who has a healthy 17% strike rate in maiden claiming races"

Back What Mighthavebeen Race 5 at BSP in the 20:25 at Aqueduct

Ice Princess to reign supreme

Race 3 19:23 Aqueduct - Ice Princess

Ice Princess should go close in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This filly finished down the field to Eres Tu in a Grade 3 at Laurel last December. She found little when popped the question, and was easily brushed aside. She cracked heads with some quality fillies last year and ran as if something was amiss. Trainer Danny Gargan has given her a nice rest, and often produces her best when fresh. Last November she finished an excellent second to the talented Mrs. Danvers, and a reproduction of that effort would be good enough to take this. BSP is recommended.

What Mighthavebeen a strong possibility

Race 5 20:25 Aqueduct - What Mighthavebeen

I am going to take a chance with What Mighthavebeen in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly hinted at ability on debut when finishing down the field behind Pleasure Luck in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last December. She was in the hunt at the entrance to the straight, but was left behind when the pace lifted. This effort was not as bad as it looked as it was a competitive maiden. She makes her debut for trainer Rob Atras, who has a healthy 17% strike rate in maiden claiming races. Atras drops her pretty aggressively and has been working well ahead of this assignment. She should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -3.13

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 8
Returned: 6.5

