US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday
Nick Shiambouros fired in another winner yesterday when the heavily backed Shesadirtydancer won easily. Nick heads back to Aqueduct with two more selections...
"The water is deeper today but feel he is up to the task"
Pay Grade up to the task
Race 7 20:20 Aqueduct - Pay Grade
I am going to side with Pay Grade in this State bred Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This Tonalist filly finished third to Tap Dance Fever on debut at Tampa Bay Downs last month. She made a five wide bid at the entrance to the straight, and finished strongly without troubling the winner. This was a promising effort and has every right to show improved form. She has been working well down in South Florida, and trainer Christophe Clement throws on the blinkers for good measure. Clement ships her up to New York because she is suited by the conditions of this race. BSP is recommended.
Uno the number one choice
Uno is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.
This son of leading NY freshman sire Laoban was most impressive on debut when beating Big Brown Shoes over this course in November. He swept to the front in the straight, and pulled clear to win with plenty in hand. This was a super effort and is open to significant improvement. The water is deeper today but feel he is up to the task. Trainer Todd Pletcher boasts an impressive 27% strike rate and has secured the services of the in form Jose Lezcano. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.
