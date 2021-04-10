To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Tiny Magoo Aqueduct
Today's best bet Tiny Magoo runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Aqueduct with two selections from the Sunday meeting...

"On her previous start against similar she was only beaten a nose"

Back Tiny Magoo Race 9 at 3.55/2 in the 22:40 at Aqueduct

Dynamax Prime ready to roll

Race 3 19:22 Aqueduct - Dynamax Prime

Dynamax Prime should go close in this $8k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Grit and Glory in a $12.5 claimer over this course in February. He chased the leaders in to the straight, but weakened out of contention when pressure was applied. Interestingly he was claimed by trainer Rob Atras who has a 30% strike rate with runners off the claim. Atras has given him a nice break, and drops him back to the $8k level where he belongs. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him at around 3.55/2.

Tiny Magoo to stand tall

Race 9 22:40 Aqueduct - Tiny Magoo

I am going to take a chance with Tiny Magoo in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly disappointed behind Absolute Privilege in a $20k maiden claimer last month. She held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but folded tamely and finished well beaten. This was not her true running and clearly something was amiss. On her previous start against similar she was only beaten a nose. She makes her debut for trainer Rob Atras who does so well with these types. Hopefully Atras can land a double for the column. Anything around her Morning Line of 3.55/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +44.97

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 12
Returned: 7.0

Recommended bets

Back Dynamax Prime Race 3 at 3.55/2 in the 19:22 at Aqueduct
Back Tiny Magoo Race 9 at 3.55/2 in the 22:40 at Aqueduct

