US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Scarlett Sky to shine

Race 7 19:44 Aqueduct - Scarlett Sky

Scarlett Sky is an interesting runner in this Stakes race on the turf.

This colt put in a much improved effort when beating Engrave in a Maiden Special Weight at Belmont Park last month. He swept to the front at the entrance to the straight, and pulled clear to win in great style. He refused to relax in the early stages, making this victory all the more impressive. The talented Jose Lezcano rode Mrs. Danvers to victory in the Grade 3 Comely for Shug McGaughey yesterday and team up again for this Stakes. BSP is recommended.

Therapist the wise choice

Race 9 20:44 Aqueduct - Therapist

Therapist should make his presence felt in this Stakes race on the outer turf.

This hard knocking gelding beat Valid Point in the Artie Schiller Stakes over this course earlier this month. He made a strong move inside the final furlong and got up close home to win by a neck in a three way photo. This was a super effort and was value for more than the winning margin. Trainer Christophe Clement is having a fantastic meeting with a 34% strike rate. He will be delivered late by Eric Cancel, who takes over from Javier Castellano. BSP is recommended.