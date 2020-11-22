US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Funny Guy to have last laugh

Race 3 17:50 Aqueduct - Funny Guy

Funny Guy will appreciate the return to seven furlongs in this Stakes race on the main track.

This colt finished fourth to Mr.Buff in the Empire Classic over nine furlongs at Belmont Park last month. He stumbled at the start, but had a chance in the straight before his stamina gave out in the final furlong. He had previously finished an excellent second to the smart Firenze Fire in the Grade 2 Vosburgh in September. Trainer John Terranova has had a fast start to the meeting and this likeable individual can give him another winner. He is suited by the conditions of this race and recommend backing him at BSP.

Sidd to upset

Race 7 19:45 Aqueduct - Sidd Finch

I am going to take a chance with Sidd Finch in this interesting allowance race on the turf.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second in a similar event earlier this month. He was trapped in a pocket, and fairly flew when the gap opened and would have prevailed in a few more strides. This was a super effort and comes in to this race in cracking form. The George Weaver stable is beginning to fire and the talented Eric Cancel rides back for connections. This is a wide open event, so recommend backing him at BSP in the win market and 4.03/1 in the place market.

