US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

My Boy Tate to grow up

Race 3 18:20 Aqueduct - My Boy Tate

I am going to give My Boy Tate another chance in this Stakes race named after the great New York bred Say Florida Sandy.

This talented gelding finished fourth to Pete's Play Call over this course last Saturday. He did not find much when popped the question in the home straight, and failed to deliver a challenge behind the easy winner. Interestingly trainer Michelle Nevin runs him back on seven days rest. She knows him well as she also bred him. He is a five time course winner and will appreciate the return to seven furlongs. He should be a fair price as favourite Funny Guy will be odds-on. BSP is recommended.

Shesadirtydancer to skip home

Race 4 18:50 Aqueduct - Shesadirtydancer

Shesadirtydancer should open her account in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. She was headed at the entrance to the straight and soon beat a hasty retreat. This was her first run after a break and may have needed the run. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez drops her aggressively, which should bring about a much improved performance. She has enough speed to stalk the leaders, or even make the running if needed. I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at BSP.

