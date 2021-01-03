US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday
Nick Shiambouros heads back to Aqueduct with two more selections from the Sunday meeting...
"She reverts back to State bred company and has the form in the book to take this"
Family Biz the wise choice
Race 6 19:50 Aqueduct - Family Biz
Family Biz should make his presence felt in this $32k claimer on the main track.
This gelding failed to land a blow behind Our Last Buck in a competitive allowance race over this course last month. He made up a little ground in the closing stages, but finished well beaten. He was an easy winner at this level back in September and a reproduction of that effort would see him go close. Trainer David Duggan has had a slow start to the winter meeting but is a capable conditioner. The in form Kendrick Carmouche has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.
Sharp Starr to shine
Race 8 20:50 Aqueduct - Sharp Starr
Sharp Starr is suited by the conditions in this Stakes race on the main track.
This filly beat Portal Creek in the Grade 3 Go For Wand Handicap over this course last month. She delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong and got up close home to score. This was a super effort and earned some well deserved Black Type. She reverts back to State bred company and has the form in the book to take this. Trainer Horacio DePaz is having a fantastic meeting with a 29% strike rate. Anything around 2.68/5 will do.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall -1.67
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 12
Returned: 16.83