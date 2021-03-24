To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Shaker Shack Aqueduct
Today's best bet Shaker Shack runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros heads to Aqueduct with two selections from the final week of the winter meeting...

"Her work tab is razor sharp and Trevor McCarthy rides back for connections"

Back Shaker Shack Race 6 at 4.57/2 in the 19:52 at Aqueduct

Madera to repeat

Race 3 18:20 Aqueduct - Madera

Madera should go close in this $25k non-winner of two on the main track.

This filly beat Magicallydelicious in a four runner $25k non-winner of two over this course earlier this month. She made all the running and was well on top at the finish. In truth she did not beat much, but did it well. She has every right to progress and a big run is expected. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez has had a fantastic winter meeting with 42 winners. Manny Franco rides back for connections. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Shaker Shack worth another go

Race 6 19:52 Aqueduct - Shaker Shack

I am going to give Shaker Shack another chance in this $50k optional claimer on the main track. This filly finished second to Timed Out in a similar event last month. She looked the likely winner a furlong from home, but was collared near the finish. The track was muddy, and should be more at home with the expected fast conditions. Her work tab is razor sharp and Trevor McCarthy rides back for connections. Trainer Pat Reynolds does not have many runners here, but has sent out three winners from five starters. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +39.76

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 6
Returned: 3.0

Recommended bets

Back Madera Race 3 at 3.02/1 in the 18:20 at Aqueduct
Back Shaker Shack Race 6 at 4.57/2 in the 19:52 at Aqueduct

Aque (US) 25th Mar (R3 7f Claim)

Thursday 25 March, 6.20pm

Pendolino
Tuff Bird
Stunning Munnings
Madera
Gringotts
Ok Honey
Aque (US) 25th Mar (R6 6f Claim)

Thursday 25 March, 7.52pm

Shesadirtydancer
Betsy Blue
Half Day Pam
Dramatic Twist
Bustinmygroove
Overdressed
Shaker Shack
Tap The Barrel
