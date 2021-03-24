US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Aque (US) 25th Mar (R3 7f Claim)Show Hide
Thursday 25 March, 6.20pm
|Pendolino
|Tuff Bird
|Stunning Munnings
|Madera
|Gringotts
|Ok Honey
Nick Shiambouros heads to Aqueduct with two selections from the final week of the winter meeting...
"Her work tab is razor sharp and Trevor McCarthy rides back for connections"
Madera to repeat
Race 3 18:20 Aqueduct - Madera
Madera should go close in this $25k non-winner of two on the main track.
This filly beat Magicallydelicious in a four runner $25k non-winner of two over this course earlier this month. She made all the running and was well on top at the finish. In truth she did not beat much, but did it well. She has every right to progress and a big run is expected. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez has had a fantastic winter meeting with 42 winners. Manny Franco rides back for connections. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.
Shaker Shack worth another go
Race 6 19:52 Aqueduct - Shaker Shack
I am going to give Shaker Shack another chance in this $50k optional claimer on the main track. This filly finished second to Timed Out in a similar event last month. She looked the likely winner a furlong from home, but was collared near the finish. The track was muddy, and should be more at home with the expected fast conditions. Her work tab is razor sharp and Trevor McCarthy rides back for connections. Trainer Pat Reynolds does not have many runners here, but has sent out three winners from five starters. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +39.76
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 6
Returned: 3.0
