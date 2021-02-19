US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Lottie's Mizzion to succeed

Race 2 18:51 Aqueduct - Lottie's Mizzion

Lottie's Mizzion should go close in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.

This filly beat Nicky Scissors in good style in a $16k non-winner of two over this course last month. She swept to the front in the straight, and pulled clear to win with a bit to spare. Trainer Charlton Baker claimed her and runs in his colours today. Baker has a healthy 24% strike rate with claim repeaters and this lightly raced individual should pay her way in this sphere. Nice to see jockey Trevor McCarthy ride back for connections. Hopefully she can move past this condition, and take on open company in the future. BSP is recommended.

Shaker Shack to repeat

Race 6 20:55 Aqueduct - Shaker Shack

Shaker Shack can give jockey Trevor McCarthy another winner in this $50k optional claimer on the main track.

Last month this Bustin Stones filly beat Esotica in a $40k maiden claimer. She made most of the running and found plenty in the closing stages to win decisively. I was impressed with this effort and looks sure to win more races. This was only her second lifetime start and significant improvement is expected. Trainer Pat Reynolds does not have many runners here, but has bagged two winners from three starts. The water is deeper, but hopefully she can improve past the fancied runners. She will be a decent price so BSP is recommended.