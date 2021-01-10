To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Shake It Up Tracy Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Shake It Up Tracy runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Turf Paradise...

"Diodoro is a master when it comes to claiming races and has already bagged a winner at the meeting"

Back Shake It Up Tracy Race 6 at 2.915/8 in the 21:50 at Turf Paradise

Bonnet a tough customer

Race 5 21:22 Turf Paradise - Bonnet

Bonnet should make her presence felt in this $10k optional claimer on the turf course.

This mare has yet to win on the turf but has faced better in the past. Last July she finished a close third in a $12.5k optional claimer at Canterbury Downs. She made up a lot of ground in the closing stages and was not beaten all that far. She is a consistent sort, who is effective on both surfaces. Trainer Wade Rarick has hit the ground running at the meeting with two wins from two runners. Her work tab is strong and am expecting a big effort on local debut. Anything around 5.04/1 will do.

Tracy to Shake It Up

Race 6 21:50 Turf Paradise - Shake It Up Tracy

Shake It Up Tracy should go close in this $3.5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This filly finished third to Wild Prospect at Remington Park last month. She held every chance inside the final furlong, but found little when pressure was applied. Trainer Robertino Diodoro drops her to the bottom level for her local debut and should be rewarded with a win. Diodoro is a master when it comes to claiming races and has already bagged a winner at the meeting. Anything around her Morning Line of 2.915/8 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -.74

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Bonnet Race 5 at 5.04/1 in the 21:22 at Turf Paradise
Back Shake It Up Tracy Race 6 at 2.915/8 in the 21:50 at Turf Paradise

