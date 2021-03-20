To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Nick Shiambouros struck again when both his selections won at Aqueduct. Nick returns to The Big A with two more Saturday fancies...

"This is her toughest test do date, but is improving with racing and should have a lot more to offer"

Back Save Race 3 at BSP in the 18:20 at Aqueduct

Purple Hearted to take opener

Race 1 17:20 Aqueduct - Purple Hearted

Purple Hearted should make his presence felt in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Reggae Music Man in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. He was steadied hard at the start, but ran on well inside the final furlong and finished the race with good energy. Trainer Chris Englehart drops him aggressively, and wisely stretches him out to the mile distance. I think this is exactly what he needs and will have every assistance from Eric Cancel in the saddle. Anything around 3.7511/4 is recommended.

Time to Save

Race 3 18:20 Aqueduct - Save

Save is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This well related daughter of Violence is unbeaten in two starts, and impressed when beating Makeajoyfulnoise in a $50k optional claimer at the Fairgrounds last month. She made most of the running, and held on in determined fashion to seal the victory. Trainer Tom Amoss does not have many runners here, but is a shrewd operator and a talented conditioner. This is her toughest test do date, but is improving with racing and should have a lot more to offer. Leading rider Kendrick Carmouche has the riding assignment which is a plus. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +40.57

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 7
Returned: 11.29

