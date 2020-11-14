To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Rinaldi Aqueduct
Today's best bet Rinaldi runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Full Impact won. Nick returns to Aqueduct with two selections from the super card...

"He won a decent Stakes race at the Spa in August and had the likely favourite Therapist back in third"

Back Rinaldi Race 9 at BSP in the 20:47 at Aqueduct

Eagle to soar home

Race 7 19:45 - Aqueduct - Eagle Orb

Eagle Orb can get back to winning ways in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This colt finished a decent second to Brooklyn Strong in the Sleepy Hollow over a mile. He looked the likely winner in the straight, but his stamina gave out and had to settle for a place. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez drops him back to six furlongs which is a wise move. Rodriguez has had a super start to the meeting and boasts a 40% strike rate. I expect him to bounce back and recommend backing him at BSP.

Rinaldi for Bond

Race 9 20:47 Aqueduct - Rinaldi

Rinaldi should run well at a fair price in this Stakes race on the turf.

This talented gelding finished sixth in the Mohawk Stakes at Belmont Park last month. He was taken on for the lead in the early stages and never looked comfortable. He is normally a relaxed individual and this run is best forgotten. He won a decent Stakes race at the Spa in August and had the likely favourite Therapist back in third. Hopefully he can relax on the lead and quicken turning for home. Trainer Jimmy Bond had a great summer, and should make his mark at this meeting. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +87.2

This week so far…

Staked: 9
Returned: 5.65

Recommended bets

Back Eagle Orb Race 7 at BSP in the 19:45 at Aqueduct
Back Rinaldi Race 9 at BSP in the 20:47 at Aqueduct

