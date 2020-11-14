US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Aque (US) 14th Nov (R7 6f Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 14 November, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Storm Shooter
|Market Alert
|Half Right
|Eagle Orb
|Horn Of Plenty
|Lookin For Trouble
|Blue Gator
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Full Impact won. Nick returns to Aqueduct with two selections from the super card...
"He won a decent Stakes race at the Spa in August and had the likely favourite Therapist back in third"
Eagle to soar home
Race 7 19:45 - Aqueduct - Eagle Orb
Eagle Orb can get back to winning ways in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.
This colt finished a decent second to Brooklyn Strong in the Sleepy Hollow over a mile. He looked the likely winner in the straight, but his stamina gave out and had to settle for a place. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez drops him back to six furlongs which is a wise move. Rodriguez has had a super start to the meeting and boasts a 40% strike rate. I expect him to bounce back and recommend backing him at BSP.
Rinaldi for Bond
Race 9 20:47 Aqueduct - Rinaldi
Rinaldi should run well at a fair price in this Stakes race on the turf.
This talented gelding finished sixth in the Mohawk Stakes at Belmont Park last month. He was taken on for the lead in the early stages and never looked comfortable. He is normally a relaxed individual and this run is best forgotten. He won a decent Stakes race at the Spa in August and had the likely favourite Therapist back in third. Hopefully he can relax on the lead and quicken turning for home. Trainer Jimmy Bond had a great summer, and should make his mark at this meeting. BSP is recommended.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2020 Overall: +87.2
This week so far…
Staked: 9
Returned: 5.65
Saturday 14 November, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Storm Shooter
|Market Alert
|Half Right
|Eagle Orb
|Horn Of Plenty
|Lookin For Trouble
|Blue Gator
Join to place betsJoin today
Saturday 14 November, 8.47pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ballagh Rocks
|Rinaldi
|Hawkish
|Delaware
|Hembree
|Backsideofthemoon
|Clear Vision
|Ninety One Assault
|Valid Point
|Therapist
|Sea Foam
|Chilly In Charge
|Compound It
Join to place betsJoin today