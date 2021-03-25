US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Aque (US) 26th Mar (R1 1m Mdn)Show Hide
Friday 26 March, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stormi Cat Lady
|Pay Grade
|Know It All Red
|Seahorse Doro
|Dorothys The Boss
|Scott Alaia
|Sweet Franny Lu
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros heads back to Aqueduct with two more selections from the winter meeting...
"Trainer Edward Barker has given him time to recover and has been working well ahead of this assignment"
Pay Grade to raise her game
Race 1 17:20 Aqueduct - Pay Grade
Pay Grade should open her account in this State bred Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This filly finished a close second to Nythingzpazible over this course in January. She delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, and only narrowly failed to get up. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. This was super effort from this daughter of Tonalist and has every right to move forward. Trainer Christophe Clement has a healthy 26% strike rate at the meeting, despite the fact that most of his string is still in Florida. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
Return the Ring to bounce back
Race 7 20:24 Aqueduct - Return the Ring
Return the Ring will appreciate the ease in grade in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.
This colt finished second to Hello Hot Rod in a Stakes race over this course in January. He was caught in a protracted speed duel, and was only just denied near the line. This was a fine effort, but had a hard race. Trainer Edward Barker has given him time to recover and has been working well ahead of this assignment. The drop in class and the return to six furlong will enhance his chances. The talented apprentice Luis Cardenas takes over riding duties from Dylan Davis who is injured. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +37.76
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 8
Returned: 3.0
Friday 26 March, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stormi Cat Lady
|Pay Grade
|Know It All Red
|Seahorse Doro
|Dorothys The Boss
|Scott Alaia
|Sweet Franny Lu
Join to place betsJoin today
Friday 26 March, 8.24pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wellman
|Doctor K
|Return The Ring
|Johnny Sack
|By George
|Three Two Zone
Join to place betsJoin today