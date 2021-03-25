US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Pay Grade to raise her game

Race 1 17:20 Aqueduct - Pay Grade

Pay Grade should open her account in this State bred Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly finished a close second to Nythingzpazible over this course in January. She delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, and only narrowly failed to get up. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. This was super effort from this daughter of Tonalist and has every right to move forward. Trainer Christophe Clement has a healthy 26% strike rate at the meeting, despite the fact that most of his string is still in Florida. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Return the Ring to bounce back

Race 7 20:24 Aqueduct - Return the Ring

Return the Ring will appreciate the ease in grade in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This colt finished second to Hello Hot Rod in a Stakes race over this course in January. He was caught in a protracted speed duel, and was only just denied near the line. This was a fine effort, but had a hard race. Trainer Edward Barker has given him time to recover and has been working well ahead of this assignment. The drop in class and the return to six furlong will enhance his chances. The talented apprentice Luis Cardenas takes over riding duties from Dylan Davis who is injured. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.