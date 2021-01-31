US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Aque (US) 31st Jan (R1 1m1f Mdn)Show Hide
Sunday 31 January, 5.20pm
|The Reds
|Als Prince
|Inspiration Point
|Nepotism
|Run Smitty Run
|Iron Pearls
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when Magnetron won at 7.56 BSP. Nick returns to Aqueduct with two more selections...
"This race is a lot tougher, but feel he is up to the task"
Nepotism to take opener
Race 1 17:20 Aqueduct - Nepotism
I am going to give Nepotism another chance in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This well related colt finished third to Overtook in a similar event last month. He took the lead at the entrance to the straight, but was collared well inside the final furlong. In truth he was a little disappointing, but may have needed the outing after a two month absence. He has been working well this month, and put in a bullet work over at the Belmont Park Training Track a week ago. Trainer Jonathan Thomas is having a productive meeting with a 21% strike rate. BSP is recommended.
Return the Ring the big improver
Race 8 20:50 Aqueduct - Return the Ring
Return the Ring could run well at a fair price in this interesting Stakes race on the main track.
This colt created a favourable impression on debut when beating Subsidize in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last November. He made most of the running, and inched clear in the closing stages to win with a bit to spare. This was a super first effort and is open to significant improvement. The runner-up Subsidize has since won giving the form a nice boost. He has been working steadily ahead of this assignment and should be ready to do himself justice. This race is a lot tougher, but feel he is up to the task. BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +5.57
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 10
Returned: 26.91
