US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Return the Ring Aqueduct
Today's best bet Return the Ring runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when Magnetron won at 7.56 BSP. Nick returns to Aqueduct with two more selections...

"This race is a lot tougher, but feel he is up to the task"

Back Return the Ring Race 8 at BSP in the 20:50 at Aqueduct

Nepotism to take opener

Race 1 17:20 Aqueduct - Nepotism

I am going to give Nepotism another chance in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related colt finished third to Overtook in a similar event last month. He took the lead at the entrance to the straight, but was collared well inside the final furlong. In truth he was a little disappointing, but may have needed the outing after a two month absence. He has been working well this month, and put in a bullet work over at the Belmont Park Training Track a week ago. Trainer Jonathan Thomas is having a productive meeting with a 21% strike rate. BSP is recommended.

Return the Ring the big improver

Race 8 20:50 Aqueduct - Return the Ring

Return the Ring could run well at a fair price in this interesting Stakes race on the main track.

This colt created a favourable impression on debut when beating Subsidize in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last November. He made most of the running, and inched clear in the closing stages to win with a bit to spare. This was a super first effort and is open to significant improvement. The runner-up Subsidize has since won giving the form a nice boost. He has been working steadily ahead of this assignment and should be ready to do himself justice. This race is a lot tougher, but feel he is up to the task. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +5.57

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 10
Returned: 26.91

