US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Monday

Monday 8 February, 7.23pm
|Miss Brazil
|Dealing Justice
|It Can
|Little Huntress
|Gulf Coast
Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from the rescheduled Monday card at Aqueduct...
"This was a huge effort from this likeable individual and should go one better"
Back Princess Cory Race 6 at 3.55/2 in the 20:55 at Aqueduct
Miss Brazil the big improver
Race 3 19:23 Aqueduct - Miss Brazil
Miss Brazil is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.
This Palace Malice filly was most impressive when beating Caramel Swirl in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last November. She was caught in a fierce speed duel, but found extra in the closing stages to win going away. This was a super effort and there is a lot more to come. Trainer Tony Dutrow gave her a nice break before resuming training in late December. Her work tab is strong, and will be ready to do herself justice. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.
Princess Cory to rule
Race 6 20:55 Aqueduct - Princess Cory
Princess Cory should go close in this allowance race on the main track.
This filly finished a close second to She's a Black Belt in a similar event over this course last month. She looked like the winner inside the final furlong, but was caught right on the line. This was a huge effort from this likeable individual and should go one better. Trainer Brittany Russell has a healthy 17% strike rate with limited runners. Leading rider Kendrick Carmouche rides back for connections. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
Nick's Weekly P/L
2021 Overall -2.63
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far...
Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0
